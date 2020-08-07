(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday that based on the COVID-19 infection rates, schools can open statewide next month. However, the districts still have some work to do, with some more than others.
The nearly 750 school districts were required to submit their reopening plans to both the New York State Education Department and the Department of Health, with both agencies able to veto the plans or request more information.
Cuomo said Friday that 127 districts have yet to give their plans to the health department and another 50 are either incomplete or deficient. Health department officials will continue poring over plans this weekend and notify districts by Monday.
“We're going to watch the infection rate between now and the day that schools open,” Cuomo said. “If there's a spike in the infection rate, if there's a matter of concern in the infection rate, then we can revisit it. But for planning purposes, they can reopen.”
The state’s infection rate is just below 1 percent, with no region posting a rate higher than 1.2 percent.
Now, Cuomo is pushing for the districts to come up with ways to discuss the plans with teachers and parents and address any concerns those stakeholders may have. The governor said he’s heard from both teachers and parents who have anxiety about returning, and if either group have concerns, that could affect the district’s reopening plans.
“Parents need an opportunity to be heard, and the schools should welcome the opportunity to actually explain the plan,” the governor said.
For the state’s Big 5 districts, Cuomo wants them to have at least five sessions for parents over the next two weeks to go over the plans and their concerns. Smaller districts should have at least three meeting times.
The governor also noted that the plan to reopen schools will be like the way the state reopened businesses as the number of COVID-19 cases subsided.
“We're giving flexibility to school districts,” he said. “Like the phased economic reopening, there was no one-size-fits-all. Regions were in different circumstances, and we did have different timing for different regions.”
When schools reopen their doors, it’ll mark the first time since March that in-classroom learning will take place in the state.
Districts still can offer remote learning for families that want that option. Cuomo said he wants districts to post those plans as well and address any concerns about how remote learning will compare to the in-school environment.