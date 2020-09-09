(The Center Square) – Restaurants in New York City will be allowed to offer indoor dining starting at end of the month, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.
When the eateries can seat patrons inside again, effective Sept. 30, they will be limited to 25 percent capacity. Customers must submit to temperature checks before entering and must wear a mask unless they’re seated at their table. One member of each dining party must submit their contact information for tracing purposes.
No bar seating will be available, and they must close by midnight. Restaurants must also adhere to the same ventilation standards as malls, casinos and other indoor attractions.
“This may not look like the indoor dining that we all know and love, but it is progress for restaurant workers and all New Yorkers,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
Whereas restaurants in other parts of the state have been able to offer indoor dining for months, establishments in the five boroughs have been limited to just outdoor dining since the city entered phase three of Cuomo’s COVID-19 reopening plan two months ago.
Outdoor dining will still be permitted, the governor said.
The city’s restaurant owners have been pushing to expand beyond al fresco dining as the city’s COVID-19 numbers stayed low since entering the latter reopening stages. However, Cuomo held off, citing concerns he saw regarding compliance in bars and what he deemed to be the city’s lackluster response in monitoring establishments.
That response led Cuomo to order state Liquor Authority and police officers to conduct checks on bars in the city. When indoor dining resumes, the state will add inspectors to monitor restaurants and be joined by 400 code enforcement workers from the city.
The governor also said residents will be involved in compliance since the city has thousands of facilities that will need to be inspected. Anyone who sees a restaurant violate capacity or other requirements can call or text toll-free numbers that the restaurants will be ordered to post.
“New Yorkers will keep New Yorkers safe,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo noted that the state has seen COVID-19 outbreaks or clusters occur after indoor dining was brought back, and de Blasio said the city will reassess indoor dining if the positivity rate reaches 2 percent, which is a little more than double its current rate.
If infections do not rise, the city could expand to 50 percent capacity as early as Nov. 1.
In a statement, Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, thanked Cuomo for allowing the city’s eateries to go back indoors and provide a road map for future growth. He added that the pandemic has taken a toll on many of the group’s members over the past six months.
“Restaurants are essential to New York’s economic and social fabric, and indoor dining is a key component to the industry’s recovery,” he said.