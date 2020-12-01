(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he experienced “déjà vu all over again” when he saw the federal government’s guidelines for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
In order to get the vaccines, states must adhere to a data sharing agreement that requires them to identify vaccine recipients through their Social Security, driver’s license or passport number.
The agreement, Cuomo told reporters Tuesday, stipulates that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services can share that information with other federal agencies. He took as a sign that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will know who gets vaccinated, prompting him to bring up the quote made famous by Yogi Berra.
“This is what I went through with them on the driver's license and Trusted Traveler program,” he said.
New York was initially excluded from the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler program because it passed a law that gave undocumented aliens the right to get a license and prevented the Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing that information with federal investigators. The state was eventually allowed back in the program after it was determined other participating states had similar laws on their books.
Cuomo claims that if undocumented aliens are fearful of getting the vaccine, it will undermine public health efforts.
“The vaccination program only works if everyone is vaccinated,” he said. “You need to get up near 80 percent of the community for the vaccine to be effective. And if you are not reaching out to the Black community and the brown community, and then you're alienating the undocumented community, you are making it virtually impossible for this vaccine program to work.”
Cuomo sent a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar Tuesday that was co-signed by 54 organizations. In the letter, he called on the federal government to release more funding for states to properly administer the vaccine. However, he also expressed his concerns about the data sharing agreement and the impact it may have on minority and immigrant populations.
He offered two proposals to Azar. The first is New York would provide a system to properly track vaccine recipients that does not use Social Security, driver’s license or passport numbers. In addition, he called on the federal government to maintain the confidential nature of that information and not divulge it to a “non-health agency” for other reasons.
“It is in everyone's interest for all of us to work together to encourage our respective constituents to participate in the vaccination program,” the letter stated. “Outreach efforts to Black, Brown, Asian and low-income communities is essential. Further, it is certainly not in the national interest for individuals to have valid concerns preventing such participation, and the undocumented community has specific and valid cause for concern in providing unnecessary, irrelevant, and sensitive information to federal agencies.”
Cuomo sent a copy of the letter to congressional Black, Hispanic and Asian Pacific-American caucuses as well as to the state’s congressional delegation and presumed President-Elect Joe Biden.
While he’s positive the Biden administration would not follow such guidelines. Cuomo noted there’s still seven weeks remaining in the Trump administration, which is orchestrating the current vaccination effort.
“President-Elect Biden takes over very soon, but sometimes very soon isn't soon enough,” the governor said.