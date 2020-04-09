(The Center Square) – As has happened often throughout their respective tenures in office, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio found themselves at odds on an issue Thursday, this time on the topic of when the state and local economies might start to get back to normal.
De Blasio, during his daily briefing for city residents Thursday morning, seemed to suggest things might start to get back to normal sometime in mid-May.
“I think it’s going to be a long, tough April," he said, noting he originally thought the same of May. But, he said, “May might be easier than what I originally feared it would be.”
“The fact that we've seen some initial change, we shouldn’t overrate it,” De Blasio added. “We should not count our chickens before they’re hatched. But it does remind us that if we do everything we need to do as New Yorkers, we can hasten the day when bigger change happens, when we can go even farther.”
When asked about the mayor’s thoughts during his own briefing later in the day in Albany, Cuomo rejected the idea that anyone could talk about timelines for a return to normal.
“I’m not going to guess when the data will say we should change our practices,” he said. “It‘s a guess. … Who can look forward and say this is where we’re going to be in 3 to 4 weeks? … The projection models by the expert companies were all off.
“I have no idea. I don’t know if that curve goes up. I don’t know if that curve goes down,” Cuomo added.
The governor noted projections of the scope of the worst of the crisis proved too far off from reality and argued it would be unwise to make concrete plans based on models predicting the end of the crisis.
“Make the decision on the data, and I’m not going to tell you what I think the data says in five weeks," Cuomo said. “The smartest person will start by saying ‘I don’t know.’ ”
The state’s two leading Democrats, Cuomo and De Blasio have had a notably frosty relationship for years. During the coronavirus crisis, Cuomo at times pressured De Blasio and the New York City Council to be more aggressive about enforcing social distancing, and they sparred about the proper time to close the city's schools and who had the authority to do so.
They both made the point Thursday that the more positive data seen this week in terms of hospitalizations from the virus could turn the wrong way in a hurry if social distancing measures are eased too early.
“The restrictions, the guidelines that we’re all living by, they can be adjusted when there’s real evidence … more proof that we can start to open up more,” De Blasio said. “Or, bluntly, if we don’t do it right, if this horrible ferocious virus hits us in some new way, unfortunately restrictions might have to go up, meaning if things really get worse, we might have to tighten up further.”
Cuomo was similarly measured, noting news media reports of resurgences in other countries that thought they had beaten back the virus.
“The 1918 Spanish flu came in three waves,” he said. “We’re on the first wave. Everybody is assuming once we get through this, we’re done. I wouldn’t be so quick to assume this.”
New York recorded another 799 deaths, according to Thursday’s numbers, bringing the state’s total for the crisis to 7,067. Another 10,621 diagnosed cases brought the state’s total for the duration of the outbreak to 159,937, although just 18,279 of that number were hospitalized as of Thursday.
New daily reports on hospitalizations, intubations and usage of intensive care unit beds all continued to show much lower numbers than at their heights about a week ago.
The governor once again insisted there’s only one way to get the economy up and running in a way that doesn’t drive new cases upward once again: “rapid testing.”
“Testing is going to be the bridge to the new economy and getting to work and restarting,” he said. “[Then you] let the people who can go back to work start going back to work. How do you know who can go back to work? Test them.”