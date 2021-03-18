(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since President Joe Biden revealed in an ABC News interview that he believes the embattled governor should resign and could face prosecution if sexual harassment claims against him are proven true.
The besieged governor at first tried to brush off the fact, only to have a second reporter read to him Biden’s quote. He still sought to downplay the comment by citing Biden’s previous comments saying an investigation should come first.
“I agree with him on that,” he said. “The people of New York agree with him on that.”
The comments came hours after Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie announced a law firm has been selected to work with that chamber’s Judiciary Committee to start a review into possible impeachment proceedings. That review is separate from the one Attorney General Letitia James is overseeing into the matter as well.
With more than 60 Democratic state lawmakers, both Democratic U.S. senators and several New York U.S. House members calling on Cuomo to step down amid mounting sexual harassment charges and a federal investigation over misleading nursing fatalities tied to COVID-19, Cuomo is finding himself increasingly isolated.
During Wednesday’s call, he touted a Siena College Research Institute poll released earlier this week that found that 50 percent of registered voters do not believe he should resign. That’s compared to 35 percent who think he should.
Cuomo quipped he’s always had 35 percent of the state that’s opposed him.
“That's what I'm hearing from new Yorkers,” the governor said. “I have a job to do. They want me to do a good job. They're concerned about COVID. They're concerned about vaccine. They're concerned about reopening, and they believe in due process. That allegations are not guilt. So, figure out the facts before you make a conclusion. That's also common sense.”
The same poll, though, found his favorable rating is just at 43 percent, compared to 45 percent unfavorable. Meanwhile, only 46 percent believe he’s doing either an excellent or good job as governor. In addition, 52 percent of registered voters said they would prefer to vote for someone else next year if Cuomo were to seek re-election.
The poll surveyed 805 New York registered voters from March 8-12. It has a margin of error of 4.1 percent.