(The Center Square) – The lights will be going dark on Broadway in the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s decision Thursday to ban public gatherings of more than 500 people.
The move is part of an effort to rein in the rapidly growing coronavirus in New York state, and specifically New York City. The number of diagnosed cases in the state rose Thursday to 328, with 148 of those in suburban Westchester County and 95 in New York City.
For venues where the occupancy limit is less than 500 people, Cuomo announced that a new limit of half the stated occupancy would now be in effect.
The restrictions on gatherings followed in the wake of decisions by virtually all pro and amateur sports leagues to suspend their seasons. The NBA announced Wednesday night that it would halt game play, and the NHL and MLS followed suit Thursday. The NCAA also announced that it was canceling all spring sports championships, including the much-watched men's and women's basketball tournaments.
The state also imposed restrictions on visits to vulnerable populations in nursing homes and other senior care facilities, mandating that staff wear masks and banning all nonmedical visits.
“We must plan for every contingency, and we are taking measures to create a reserve workforce of health care professionals in the event of a staffing shortage,” Cuomo said. “We are identifying potential reserve staff now.”
The coronavirus, which originated in China’s Wuhan province late last year, has spread rapidly across the U.S. and especially in New York in recent days. The World Health Organization, which this week proclaimed that the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus had reached pandemic status, estimates that about 125,000 cases have been diagnosed worldwide in 118 countries and territories. More than 1,300 have been confirmed in the U.S.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency in the city.
“It’s going to get a lot worse before it gets better,” de Blasio said.