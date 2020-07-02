(The Center Square) – New York City and Albany are about 150 miles apart, but Thursday once again showed that the distance between Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo remains much, much further than that.
On Thursday morning, de Blasio outlined a strategy to reopen the city’s public schools in the fall. It’s based on a survey of parents that received 400,000 responses. Of those, 75 percent said they want their kids to go back to school in a couple months.
“I understand parents want answers. Here's some answers,” the mayor said. “Schools will be opening in September. Each school will have a number, as the maximum number of kids that can be in that school with social distancing, using every conceivable space in that school. We're going to convert everything that can be converted to a classroom, to a classroom, to accommodate social distancing.”
However, just hours later, a spokeswoman for the governor declared it would be state officials making the call on going back to the classrooms.
“Of course the state consults with local stakeholders and when it comes to opening schools in New York City we will consult with parents, teachers, health officials and local elected officials – but the Governor has said any determination is premature at this point and we will need to see how the virus develops,” Cuomo Communications Director Dani Lever said in a statement.
Lever added that the governor has told school districts to develop reopening plans “for the ‘new normal’” in case schools can open but more information is needed before that call can be made.
"We value the opinion of local politicians and the state's 700 local school districts as to what should be done, but the public should not be confused on this important decision that has practical consequences for many," Lever said.
This isn’t the first time the two Democratic leaders haven’t seen eye-to-eye on the school system. Back in April, de Blasio announced schools would close for the remainder of the year, only to have Cuomo dismiss that and call it an “opinion.”
And of course, the two have sparred verbally over a multitude of topics in recent months. Just this week the governor called out the city’s enforcement of social distancing guidelines, citing it as a reason why the reopening of indoor dining in the city had to held back. He also questioned the decision to defund the city police budget by a billion dollars.
De Blasio defended both to reporters Thursday, saying the city has been reforming the police department throughout his term as mayor, with it resulting in lower incarceration and arrest rates.
He also said the real reason why the city held off on indoor dining was the spike in cases occurring elsewhere. The city tried law enforcement to monitor social distancing guidelines, but they mayor said it was shown not to work.
“We believe it should be civilians,” de Blasio said about monitoring enforcement. “We do not believe in handing out fines and people are already financially troubled, which is pretty much everyone in this city, if we can solve the problem in other ways.”