(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defended on Wednesday his administration’s decision to send thousands of patients from hospitals to nursing homes just as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up in the state. The Democratic governor also called criticism about the policy, which some say helped significantly increase the number of deaths in those facilities, a political attack by Republicans.
“Here’s the fact to them,” the Democratic governor said. “We followed federal (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance. If they want to start with an analysis, in retrospect, start with the first fact: Why did the federal government give that guidance to states? That's the only relevant question, if you want to go down that road.”
New York’s Department of Health issued its order March 25 in an effort to make more hospital beds available for others suffering from the coronavirus. The order gave hospitals the right to determine if patients, including some who tested positive themselves for the virus but did not require intensive care, needed to go to a nursing home.
Within a matter of a couple weeks, the number of COVID-19 deaths skyrocketed, reaching 800 for April 14 alone. According to state data, more than 500 people died each day from April 2-21.
The state ended the policy on May 10.
Of the more than 24,000 deaths in the state, about a quarter of those occurred in nursing homes.
Before answering questions, Cuomo also called out the federal government Wednesday for failing to act as more than 20 states are seeing increases in COVID-19 cases. He also noted that as New York’s deaths have dramatically declined, estimates for the number of deaths across the country are increasing by more than double.
In April, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected the country would have about 60,000 COVID-19 deaths by August. Last month, it projected more than 130,000 deaths by August, and this week, the organization projected a death toll of nearly 150,000.
Cuomo said his criticism is not a partisan attack on the Republican Trump administration, and that the White House’s strategy has “life and death consequences” for the country.
“That is a fact-based, objective comment that this federal government is making a mistake on the way it is handling this COVID crisis and how it is now advising states and the people of this nation,” Cuomo said.
Cuomo also announced that the Hudson Valley will enter phase three of the state’s reopening plan on Tuesday, with Long Island following a day later. New York City remains on track to enter phase two on Monday.
Those regions will face the same guidelines as the state’s other regions, the governor added.
“We don't change the rules for New York City,” he said. “We don't change the rules for long Island. It's one set of rules for everyone. And they have worked everywhere in this state.”