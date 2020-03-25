(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced another spike in coronavirus cases in the state Wednesday and harshly criticized a relief bill proposed by the U.S. Senate as inadequate.
Cuomo said that the $2 trillion bill has only $3.8 billion for New York, far less than legislation from the U.S. House of Representatives that would send $17 billion in aid to the state. He said New York’s budget deficit could balloon by as much as $15 billion because of the deadly outbreak.
“We’re looking at a revenue shortfall of $9 [billion], $10 [billion], $15 billion,” he said during his daily briefing in Albany. “This response to this virus has probably already cost us $1 billion. … New York City only gets $1.3B. That is a drop in the bucket as to need.”
The governor also addressed accusations that New York doesn’t deserve as much aid as other states because it spends money inappropriately.
“We cut taxes every year,” he said. “We have the lowest growth rate of any state budget in history.”
The number of diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the state hit 30,811 in the latest numbers released Wednesday, 5,146 more than Tuesday’s total. New York City is host to more than half of all the state’s cases with 17,856, of which 2,952 were new diagnoses.
There have been 285 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in New York state, which is about 36 percent of the 795 deaths nationwide.
Como did point to one small positive – he said that the number of hospitalizations, as of Sunday’s data, was doubling every two days. By Tuesday, they were only doubling every 4.7 days.
“That is almost too good to be true,” he said, wondering if the data would continue to support that trend going forward. But he allowed for some optimism: “The arrows are headed in the right direction, and that is always better than the arrows headed in the wrong direction.”
Addressing President Donald Trump’s stated wish to get society up and running by Easter, Cuomo said that it was a worthwhile goal to think about how to get back to normalcy, so long as no lives were sacrificed in the process.
“Nobody will say it is sustainable to keep the economy closed,” he said. “It is not sustainable. We all get that. … Everyone agrees in this state, we do everything we can to save a life. We are not going to triage.”
The governor said that he was in frequent contact Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning with the president, Vice President Mike Pence and presidential adviser Jared Kushner on the state’s efforts to acquire more ventilators. He said that no stockpile exists to address the state’s needs, reversing an assertion from Tuesday that the federal government was sitting on a cache of 20,000 of the devices.
He also let up on his recent exhortations for the president to use his Defense Production Act powers to compel private companies to churn out ventilators.
“The president and his team, I think, are using the DPA well, because it’s basically a leverage tool when you’re dealing with private companies,” he said.