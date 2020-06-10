(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took part in a ribbon cutting Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new passenger terminal at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, and while air traffic remains almost completely grounded due to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor wasn’t about to let that dampen the celebration.
“We needed this today,” said Cuomo, sitting in the Terminal B arrival and departure hall that officially will open Saturday. “We needed to see the light at the end of the tunnel. We needed to see possibility. We needed to see New York stand up and shine. We needed to remember how great a place this is and how great a people we are. Yes, we've gone through a rough 101 days, but you ain't seen nothing yet.”
Wednesday marked an adjustment from Cuomo’s more recent daily briefings. The news conferences started more than three months ago focusing on the COVID-19 crisis, but within the past couple weeks, they shifted toward the response to the George Floyd case and the subsequent demonstrations.
The governor touched briefly on the law enforcement reforms stemming from the protests, but the focus Wednesday was primarily on reopening the state and city as well as the latest milestone in the $8 billion airport project that will replace facilities Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton called a “laughingstock.”
Cuomo noted that states such as Texas and Florida that reopened early have seen increases in coronavirus cases. New York, he said, will reopen “safely and intelligently.” The safe part comes by continuing to test for new cases on a daily basis.
The intelligent portion, he added, comes by pushing ahead on infrastructure projects across the region, such as Metropolitan Transit Authority construction projects, a new arena for the New York Islanders at Belmont Park and continued work on the new LaGuardia Airport.
“Our goal is not just to reopen,” Cuomo said. “Our goal is to stimulate this economy, to take this moment of pause as a moment to pivot and stimulate and regrow better than before.”
Reporters asked about the feasibility of the new terminal and a proposed air train that would connect the city to the new LaGuardia terminals, especially during a time when traffic is depressed. Cuomo said the new terminal was needed decades ago. At some point people will fly, ride and drive again and that the state has to take advantage of the current downtime to make upgrades that will make travel better in the future.
Cotton said that while air traffic is down about 95 percent at LaGuardia and the region’s other airports, it hasn’t dampened enthusiasm from investors who have put up about 75 percent of the funding in the LaGuardia project.
“Everyone in the private sector has complete confidence and (is) willing to put their money where their mouth is that air travel will come back,” he said.