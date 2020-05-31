(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters during his Sunday COVID-19 briefing that he will expand state police presence upstate and has the National Guard on standby for another night of planned demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.
And while Cuomo criticized the violence and destruction that took part in many of the demonstrations nationwide, he also called for changes to be made in reviewing allegations of police brutality, adding that little has changed in at least 30 years.
“Demand that the federal government and every state government pass a law that says allegations of police abuse cannot be investigated by local prosecutors because self policing does not work, period,” he said. “Allegations must be investigated by an independent outside agency. Demand that we define excessive force by a police officer by one standard all across this nation, so every American lives by the same standard.”
He called on changes that go deeper than that, including uniform public school funding per child. He bemoaned a system where some districts spend nearly three times as much per student than lesser affluent districts.
Cuomo also reiterated his call for state Attorney General Tish James to review New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers tactics in response to demonstrations, adding that her review, which he wants in 30 days, will include a review of incidents that took place throughout the weekend.
That includes a review of incidents caught on video showing a city police officer pulling down the face mask of a protestor and pepper spraying them. Another video showed two city police vehicles accelerating into a crowd of protesters.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio noted the incidents. He said in his Sunday press conference NYPD officers showed “tremendous restraint overall.” Cuomo said he discussed the situation with de Blasio and NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.
“If that review looks at those videos and finds that there was improper police conduct, there will be ramifications,” he said. “That is not going to be a report that just sits on the shelf. This is a moment of reform.
“I'm not going to judge it on just what I saw on the video. As I said, from what I saw in the video, I think it's inexplicable, but maybe there is an explanation.”
As for Sunday, Cuomo said the New York State Police will send 200 troopers to Rochester. Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa added that Buffalo will receive 150 and that state officials are still talking to Syracuse and Albany leaders.
“We've been communicating with the county executives and with the mayors all morning and whatever they need, they'll get,” she added.
As far as making systemic changes go, Cuomo said he’s hopeful it can happen because he’s seen it happen with the COVID-19 crisis in New York.
On Saturday, the state recorded just 56 deaths to COVID-19, down from nearly 800 a day in early April.
“We, the people forced that change and did it in weeks, literally,” he said. “So of course we can change, and our challenge today is to use this moment, use this energy constructively and demand real positive change and articulate what the change is that we want.”