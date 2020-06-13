(The Center Square) – A day after he signed four bills into law and ordered New York’s cities and counties to review their police departments, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday called for an end to demonstrations across the state.
Instead, people now need to meet with government leaders and start discussing how to reform law enforcement across the state.
“People still are protesting. You don't need to protest,” Cuomo said during his daily briefing. “You won, you won. You accomplished your goal. Society says, you're right, the police needs systemic reform. That was accomplishment one. Now, go to step two.”
Step two, Cuomo said, is covered by the order he signed calling for local mayors and county executives to meet with council and board members, law enforcement and the community to detail what changes local departments will make to their policing practices.
There are about 500 police departments at a municipal or county level. Each government body overseeing those forces need to codify their changes in protocol by April 1 or risk losing state funding.
“We're not going to tell you what to do, but we'll tell you that you have to go through the process and you have to pass a law with your redesigned police force,” Cuomo said.
The governor added the state police will go through a similar process.
Cuomo added that he had no issues with New York City officials considering a billion dollar cut to the NYPD budget, details of which came out Friday night, according to NBC New York.
The State Assembly this week passed laws than banned the use of chokeholds and mandated officers’ disciplinary records be made available for public review. Cuomo said it’s up to communities to add to what the state’s done. He’s not creating a new bureaucracy and said he won’t “second guess” what they do.
Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Cuomo, said the order is about empowering those who want change.
“People feel as though there's a lack of accountability within the local police departments and that they're not being heard,” she said. “This forces the community to the table.”
Cuomo may want the protests to end, but demonstrators in New York City continued to hit the streets while the governor made his remarks Saturday morning.
Social media showed marchers gathering down one city avenue, blocking an intersection and chanting George Floyd’s name. Elsewhere, people gathered on Fulton Street in Brooklyn where they painted “Black Lives Matter” on the street in yellow paint.