(The Center Square) – In the absence of any powers like the federal Defense Production Act, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday issued a plea to businesses to help his state cope with an expected shortage of protective equipment for the doctors and nurses coping with the state’s coronavirus epidemic.
The governor noted that with the height of the state’s crisis possibly arriving as soon as a week from now, according to projections, expecting any company to ramp up production of complex ventilators in time was no longer realistic. But there are other, simpler items that could be turned around quickly, he said.
“The gowns, the gloves are not complicated components to manufacture,” he said. “If you are a manufacturer who can convert to make these products and make them quickly, … if you have the capacity to make these products, we will purchase them, and we will pay a premium, and we will pay to convert [your facility].”
“We need these materials now,” he added.
As has been the case for weeks now, the steady march of new diagnosed cases and increasing deaths from COVID-19 – the disease caused by a coronavirus infection – continued unabated. Among the statistics shared by Cuomo:
• Another 8,669 new diagnosed cases since Wednesday, bringing the state’s total during the crisis to 92,381.
• 2,373 total deaths have been reported in the state, up from 1,941 on Wednesday.
• More than 13,300 people currently hospitalized, with more than 3,300 of those in intensive care units
• More than 7,400 people who were hospitalized for COVID-19 have been released.
Cuomo also noted that every county in the state now has seen cases of the virus diagnosed, and he predicted that a similar pattern would play out elsewhere.
“We said it was going to march across the state. … It’s going to march across the country,” he said. “You have counties in New York state where you have more cows than people. New York state, don’t think of just New York City. Upstate New York is a rural community. And you see that it’s not just urban areas, it’s suburban areas … and we have rural communities that are comparable to rural communities all across the country.”
The governor framed the keys for the medical response going forward as a battle to find sufficient beds, equipment and medical professionals. He said finding beds was relatively easy, given that dormitories and hotels can be converted, but locating and acquiring the other two categories are much more difficult to address.
He expressed his appreciation that more than 21,000 medical professionals from outside the state had heeded his call to volunteer to help New York.
“I thank them, I thank their patriotism,” he said. “These are beautiful, generous people, and New Yorkers will return the favor. … When your community needs help, New Yorkers will be there. You have my personal word on that.”
“I will never forget how the people of this country came to the aid of New Yorkers when we needed it,” he added.
The latest data from the state’s hospitals show that they have a sufficient supply of ventilators for the next six days, Cuomo said. If the most pessimistic projections come to pass, that could leave New York in short supply by this time next week.
He said that health officials were still working on many other solutions to address a ventilator shortage, including converting other medical devices that can serve as a ventilator in a pinch and splitting ventilators between multiple patients. He also said that federal officials were aware of the state’s situation and would help if possible, but that there might not be a federal stockpile of ventilators available to address such a shortage.
“The federal government is very aware of our situation,” he said. “I spoke to the president this morning. … I don’t think the federal government is in a position to provide ventilators to the extent the nation may need them.”
Cuomo said his attitude was to proceed as if New York is on its own rather than awaiting federal assistance in the worst days to come.
“I’m sure the federal government would do anything they can do to help,” he said. “The question is, what can they do? I don’t know the answer to that question.”