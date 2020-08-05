(The Center Square) – During the coronavirus pandemic, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has served as one of the leading voices of the Democratic Party, arguably attracting more attention at times than presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
Now, Cuomo's profile is taking on even more of a national dimension. The son of former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo became the new chair of the National Governors Association on Wednesday, becoming the first governor from the Empire State to lead the nonpartisan organization.
Cuomo took the gavel, virtually, from Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, the outgoing chair, during Tuesday’s meeting, which was held online instead of Portland, Maine, as originally scheduled before the COVID-19 crisis.
In concluding the session, Cuomo said current events make it clear what the NGA’s agenda will be over the next year.
“Next year's agenda is not really going to be a question of discretion, but rather the dictation of reality,” he said. “Our agenda is America's recovery and revival.”
The states and territories must continue efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus until a vaccine can be produced, and Cuomo said it’s tantamount that the federal government work with the states on that accord.
And it’s not just working on ways to contain the virus. States will need help from the federal government in restarting schools and refueling the economy.
Cuomo said the pandemic has established a need for a “redefined” partnership with Washington.
“There has never been a moment where state governments have been more instrumental in the lives of the people of this country,” Cuomo said. “State governments are now with the forefront, and it is a new chapter in the governance of this country.”
That chapter includes finding ways to spur economic recovery and implementing new public health programs, he said.
The governor also called again on Congress and the Trump administration to help states and local governments that are enduring budget crises due to the pandemic. The next COVID-19 funding bill, which is currently being negotiated, must include $500 billion in funding for states, and state leaders must be able to use that funding how they best see fit.
“All major comment economists agree that without providing financial assistance for state and local governments, the economy will not rebound as quickly as it would otherwise,” Cuomo said.
Amid the deaths and the uncertainty COVID-19 has produced across the county, Cuomo noted that it also presents the states with an opportunity as well.
“Let's institutionalize what we have learned, so we're better prepared for the next invasion, and let us design and implement a new public health system for this nation,” he said. “Because we just cannot go through what we went through over these past few months.”
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson takes over Cuomo’s spot as the vice chair for the 2020-21 year. They will be joined by Hogan and fellow Govs. Kay Ivey (R-Alabama), Jared Polis (D-Colorado), Charlie Baker (R-Massachusetts), Gretchen Whitmer (D-Michigan), Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-New Mexico) and Gary Herbert (R-Utah) on the executive committee.