(The Center Square) – In his first news briefing in more than a week, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized on Wednesday for his actions that led to an investigation over sexual harassment allegations. However, he rebuffed calls to step down and urged people to let that investigation run its course before making any judgments.
“I am not going to resign,” he said.
Since his last briefing on Feb. 22, three women – including two former staffers – recounted instances where Cuomo either gave unwanted physical contact or alluded to wanting a sexual relationship. That has led to an independent investigation into the allegations, which is on top of federal investigations into the COVID-19 nursing home scandal.
Hours before the briefing, state Sen. James Skoufis, D-Cornwall, joined a small but growing group of Democratic lawmakers calling for the governor’s resignation. Prior to taking questions, Cuomo addressed the allegations in a statement lasting nearly four minutes.
“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable,” he said. “It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it. And frankly, I am embarrassed by it.”
During questioning from reporters, he dismissed calls for his resignation, including those from Democrats, as playing a political game.
“I don't think today is the day for politics,” he said. “I wasn't elected by politicians. I was elected by the people of the state of New York. … I'm going to do the job the people of the state elected me to do.”
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide, also called for people to let the investigation take place before rendering a decision on the governor.
She then ticked off a list of the administration’s accomplishments, including protecting women in the workplace and ensuring reproductive rights.
“I'm also proud that in my time as secretary, we've seen more women rise to highest levels in terms of commissioners and senior staff levels,” she said. “We've promoted each other, and we've supported one another. And I don't think that this diminishes any of that.”
As some reporters noted on social media after the briefing, none of the questions Cuomo fielded came from the Legislative Correspondents Association, the group of journalists that cover him and state government on a daily basis.
While some have called on the governor to leave office, others have homed in on relieving him of the emergency powers lawmakers granted a year ago at the start the pandemic. Republicans have tried unsuccessfully for more than nine months, but on Tuesday, Democratic leaders said they reached an agreement on those powers.
Cuomo talked about the plan in his briefing. He said it actually will extend emergency powers past the original April 30 sunset date. Any order he issues can be repealed with a simple majority in both chambers.
The new date will extend the emergency powers until when the federal government declares the pandemic over. Cuomo, though, will have to provide notice of any changes.
“Whatever order I put in place, the legislature can repeal it in 24 hours or whenever they choose,” he said.
Details of the plan left Republican leaders incensed. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Pulaski, said in a statement people’s livelihoods should not be left to the consideration of one individual.
“The legislation presented by Democrats preserves far too much authority of an embattled governor and comes nowhere near what this state needs or deserves,” Barclay said.