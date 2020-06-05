(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a four-point plan Friday to reform law enforcement practices and protect the public and urged state lawmakers to pass them next week.
The “Say Their Name” Reform Agenda calls for transparency in law enforcement disciplinary records, a ban against chokeholds and having the state attorney general serve as an independent prosecutor for allegations of police abuse. In addition, it also seeks to make false 9-1-1 calls based on race a hate crime.
"Say Their Name" is a chant often used at protests against police violence to raise awareness of the victims in such cases. It’s been used in demonstrations nationwide over the past week to highlight the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
Cuomo said the state should take the lead in making changes to national policies.
“We are the ones who hold the standard of what is the right progressive reform,” Cuomo said.
The announcement came the morning after video from WBFO, a Buffalo radio station, showed city police officers knock down an elderly man and then walk away initially after he hit his head on the sidewalk and lay bleeding from his ear. Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers without pay, and the department’s internal affairs division is investigating the matter.
While Cuomo had previously called on Attorney General Tish James to investigate the use of force at New York City protests, he had softened his rhetoric against the police Thursday and denounced attacks against officers. That changed again Friday, when he said he felt sick to his stomach after watching video of the Buffalo incident.
Cuomo also said he spoke with the man, identified as Martin Gugino. He added that the city should pursue firing the officers, and, even though he’s called on James to conduct a review, he said that local prosecutors should consider criminal charges.
“You see that video, and it disturbs your basic sense of decency and humanity,” Cuomo said. “Why was that necessary? Where was the threat?”
On Friday afternoon, WVIB-TV in Buffalo reported that the 57-member Emergency Response Team resigned en masse in wake of their colleagues’ suspensions. The resignations do not affect their employment with the department, and the city is working with New York State Police for additional officers during emergency situations.
The governor bristled at a reporter’s questions about New York City’s curfew and whether it was working. On Monday, Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio announced an 11 p.m. curfew for the city after they met that day to discuss the demonstrations.
De Blasio has since pushed up the curfew to 8 p.m.
On Friday, Cuomo said curfews were local decisions.
“I support the mayors’ decisions,” he said. “They are on the ground. They are working with their local police department. If they believe a curfew is necessary, I support their decisions.”
The governor also announced that the state reported just 42 deaths from the coronavirus on Thursday, marking more progress in battling against a virus that was claiming about 800 people a day just two months ago.