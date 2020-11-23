(The Center Square) – After hinting Sunday that there would be changes to the state’s COVID-19 clusters, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled those changes on Monday.
Among the biggest change was Staten Island. While a portion of the New York borough went to red, the most critical rating, the entire island finds itself under some restrictions. Roughly, the northern half is a yellow zone, while the southern portion is an orange zone and under more strict guidelines.
To combat the rise in coronavirus cases on Staten Island, where the average daily hospitalization rate has nearly tripled over the last three weeks to 91 a day as of Sunday, the state will open an emergency COVID-19 facility in South Beach.
Gareth Rhodes, deputy superintendent and special counsel for the New York State Department of Financial Services and a member of Cuomo’s coronavirus task force, told reporters the state will use an Office of Mental Health facility that was rebuilt after Superstorm Sandy destroyed it.
In addition to Staten Island, Cuomo announced parts of Manhattan were designated a yellow zone. In Nassau County, clusters in Great Neck and Massapequa Park became yellow as did parts of Riverhead and Hampton Bays in Suffolk County.
In Onondaga County, parts of Syracuse have been designated an orange zone with areas surrounding it in yellow. There’s also an orange cluster in Rochester with parts of surrounding Monroe County in yellow.
In a joint statement Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner questioned the need to close schools in Monroe’s orange zone. Per Cuomo’s guidelines, schools in orange and red clusters must close four days to be cleaned but school districts can opt to conduct mass testing that would allow schools to reopen classrooms.
“We want to be clear: we believe our schools should remain open as long as there is no evidence of spread in schools,” they said. “The testing done in school buildings last week was proof that spread within the schools is not an issue and that our schools are the safest place for our children during these uncertain times.”
The changes start taking effect on Wednesday for businesses and Thursday for schools, Cuomo said. He added more may be on the way. That includes parts of Erie County, home to the state’s highest positivity rate, as well as parts of Westchester County. Clusters there are on track to become red.
While the state’s positivity rate is at 3 percent, Cuomo urged residents not to look at that figure.
“It's the infection rate in your community that matters. And that's why we talk about micro clusters. We're looking at the state in terms of communities, you should look at the state in terms of your community. That's where you shop. That's where you say hello to your neighbor. That's where your kids play."