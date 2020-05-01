(The Center Square) – School buildings in New York will remain closed through the end of the school year to 4.2 million students, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday.
Education will continue on a remote basis using distance learning techniques, he said. The status of summer school programs and the next school year in the fall have not yet been decided.
“We’re trying to stage decisions at intervals that give us the information, but also enough time for people to make the preparations they need to make.”
Friday’s decision affects public and private schools and institutions of higher learning. It affects 4.2 million students.
Cuomo has faced repeated calls for an answer on this school year since April 11, when New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that city schools would be shutting down. Cuomo rejected that announcement, saying that only he had the power to make such a call.
As far as restarting school in the fall, Cuomo directed all districts to start putting together plans for how they would keep students safe if social distancing measures remain in effect.
He said that creating a plan is likely to be difficult for the districts, noting that classrooms, school buses and cafeterias are not spaces that lend themselves to such measures and that schools don’t have ready access to additional space.
“The big question is going to be September,” he said. “Are you ready to reopen the schools in September? And if you don’t, then you can argue you’re not going to be ready for a full business opening if you’re not opening the schools in September.”
The governor said that a decision on summer school programs should be expected by the end of May.
“Summer school, you would need to see, in my opinion, a drop or stabilization of the infection rate for a period of time,” he said. “Because kids are going to be kids.”
Meanwhile, with the number of new hospitalizations steady at about 1,000 a day over the course of the past four or five days, Cuomo said he would be directing hospitals to offer more information about who those patients are so the state can begin to work to whittle that number down further.
Among the types of information the state is seeking are addresses, whether they’re essential workers, where they work, how they commute, sex, age, health status, demographics and more.
“That is still too high a number of new cases to have every day,” he said. “It’s not where we were, it’s a lot better than where we were for sure, but 1,000 new cases every day is still a very high infection rate. It’s still a burden on the hospital system.”
Another 289 deaths were recorded, marking the first time in weeks that the state’s death toll for a 24-hour period has dropped below 300. The cumulative death count during the crisis reached 18,610.