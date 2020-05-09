(The Center Square) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo had a message for Congress during his Saturday news conference.
“I understand that you wanted to take care of small businesses,” Cuomo said. “I understand that you want to take care of airlines. Great. How about working people?”
Cuomo said all states will need money to offset budget shortfalls due to the coronavirus pandemic. The money will pay the salaries of police, firefighters and health care workers.
“You want to say ‘thank you?’ Provide the funding, not just the applause” Cuomo said.
New York is in a $13 billion financial hole, the governor said. He said he will address federal funding on Sunday.
“How can they possibly ignore state governments, working families, working Americans?” Cuomo said. “As bizarre as the federal government is at times, I cannot believe they will turn their back on working Americans at this time. I don’t believe the Congress will let them do that. I don’t believe the House will let them do that.”
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated he is hesitant to provide funding for states for pre-coronavirus financial mismanagement. President Donald Trump also has questioned state bailouts but said he could be open to it with "certain things also, including sanctuary-city adjustments.”
Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La. and Bob Menendez, D-N.J., are proposing a bill that would give a cumulative $500 billion to the states.
Cuomo announced two new initiatives Saturday. The state is partnering with Northwell Health and opening 24 temporary sites in minority communities. Churches will host the sites.
Testing results show that 20 of the 21 hardest hit counties have greater than average black or Latino populations, Cuomo said.
“The fact is that low-income and minority communities are suffering the most,” Cuomo said. “It is not right and we have to address it. In New York, we are working to break this cycle and actually resolve these disparities.”
Also, Cuomo announced that New York Genome Center and Rockefeller University will develop national criteria that examines COVID-19 in children.
Seventy-three children with symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease have tested positive for COVID-19. Three children died.
“We were laboring under the impression that young people were not affected by COVID-19,” Cuomo said. “We are not so sure that is the fact anymore. Toddlers, elementary school children are presenting symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease or toxic-shock like syndrome. It’s not a respiratory illness. They are not in respiratory distress. It’s more an inflammation of the blood vessels that can then cause problems with their heart.”
The criteria will serve as a national model, Cuomo said.
An additional 2,715 New York residents tested positive for COVID-19 and 226 additional deaths were reported. Health care officials say 333,000 New York state residents have tested positive and more than 21,000 have died.
The state recently tested 1,300 transit workers and found a 14 percent infection rate for COVID-19, lower than the New York City rate of 19.9 percent. Twelve percent of health care workers tested positive for COVID-19 while 10.2 percent of the New York Police Department tested positive, and 17.1 percent of the New York Fire Department and EMT’s tested positive, according to numbers reported by Cuomo.