(The Center Square) – A report issued Monday by the New York Department of Health indicates that staff members infected with COVID-19, and not patients sent from area hospitals, led to the dramatic rise in cases of – and deaths from – the novel coronavirus across facilities statewide earlier this year.
State leaders said the report shows an order in March to send hospital patients to nursing homes came too shortly after the peak mortality rate at the facilities to be the driving cause of the thousands of COVID-19 deaths. Further, most sent from hospitals were past the point of being contagious when they arrived.
A copy of the report is available on the department's website.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in a briefing after Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released the report, said it debunked a “political conspiracy theory” that the more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths that occurred in nursing homes should have been prevented.
According to Johns Hopkins University, nearly 25,000 New Yorkers have succumbed to the virus.
The Health Department report, using information provided by the facilities themselves, discovered that about 37,500 of the state’s nearly 160,000 nursing home workers were infected between March and early June. Of those infected, about 7,000 worked in a home during March.
According to researchers, it can take from 18 to 25 days for COVID-19 to lead to a patient’s death, and the state’s peak death rate came in early April.
“Therefore, the link between the timing of staff infection and nursing home mortality is supported by the fact that the peak number of nursing home staff reported COVID-19 symptoms on March 16, 2020 – 23 days prior to the date of the peak nursing home fatalities, which occurred on April 8, 2020,” the report’s executive summary states. “It is likely that thousands of employees who were infected in mid-March transmitted the virus unknowingly – through no fault of their own – while working, which then led to resident infection.”
The state Health Department issued its order March 25 mandating nursing homes to accept hospital patients in an attempt to make more hospital beds available for COVID-19 patients. Monday’s report claims that the highest number of hospital patients going to nursing homes took place in mid-April, a week after the state’s peak mortality rate.
While the report ties nursing home cases back to workers, it cannot clearly do so with visitors. However, with evidence now showing COVID-19 was in the state as early as February, there is a “high likelihood” that some contagious visitors entered facilities.
The state report comes a couple of weeks after Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives issued a scathing report casting blame on Democratic governors, like Cuomo, for causing thousands of deaths at nursing homes.
“Sometimes what happens is that a narrative gets perpetuated when it’s not based on facts, and that narrative, that story gets swept away as the truth simply by virtue of repetition whether because of lack of critical thinking or because of malice,” Zucker said at a news conference Monday morning. “Either way, it does not do us as a society any good.”
But Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay was not satisfied with the department's report, insisting that there still needs to be more investigation to ensure that the primary causes of the nursing home deaths are exposed.
"State health officials have a responsibility to analyze and learn from the COVID-19 pandemic in order to better prepare for future crises," he said in a news release. "However, in no way does this report replace the need for a full, public accounting and independent investigation into what happened in nursing homes and adult care facilities across the state.
"For months, members of the Assembly Minority Conference have called for hearings on the state’s response to the COVID outbreak in nursing homes," Barclay added. "It’s time our colleagues in the Assembly and Senate majorities put a date on the calendar and get these under way."