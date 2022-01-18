(The Center Square) – Six professors at the City University of New York (CUNY) filed a federal lawsuit against a union representing them, saying they want to break free completely for ideological and political reasons.
Five of the plaintiffs are Jewish. Several resigned their membership in the Professional Staff Congress (PSC) after it passed a resolution supporting Palestinians last June. PSC is a union representing 30,000 faculty and staff members at CUNY, the country’s largest urban public higher education system.
“Since the resolution, PSC has continued to advocate positions and take actions that Plaintiffs believe to be anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish, and anti-Israel, in a manner that harms the Jewish plaintiffs and singles them out for opprobrium, hatred, and harassment based on their religious, ethnic, and/or moral beliefs and identity,” the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the Southern District of New York federal court, states.
The lawsuit claims the Taylor Law, a New York state law, forces them to “accept and associate with” the union as their bargaining representative with CUNY.
Mark Nix, the president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, said in a statement that the Supreme Court has recognized unions “misuse their government-granted monopoly bargaining powers” by endorsing positions that many workers disagree with vehemently. The Taylor Law allows for “such unconscionable compulsion.”
The National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation and the Fairness Center represent the plaintiffs for free in the case.
“It is time federal courts fully protect the rights of government employees to freely exercise their freedom to dissociate from an unwanted union, whether their objections are religious, cultural, financial, or otherwise,” he said.
The professors want the court to rule that representation by PSC violates their Constitutional rights to free speech and assembly. They also want the court to block the union from charging them dues and return the dues paid after they resigned from the organization.
Fairness Center President Nathan McGrath said the plaintiffs deserve to have their First Amendment rights honored.
“No one should be forced to associate with a union against their will, especially when it violates their religious beliefs,” he said in a statement.
Avraham Goldstein is one of the plaintiffs in the case. According to The Fairness Center, Goldstein’s family endured anti-Semitism for years in the Soviet Union before they were finally allowed to leave for Israel.
“I hoped it was all in my past. But now I am forced to associate with a union that makes anti-Semitic political statements in my name without my permission or consent,” Goldstein said in a statement.
In a statement to The Center Square, Fran Clark, a PSC spokesperson, dismissed the lawsuit as “meritless” and claimed groups like the National Right to Work Foundation want to weaken organized labor’s influence to the detriment of all workers.
“PSC members–and non-member free-riders such as the plaintiffs–have good health insurance, benefits, due-process rights, contractual raises and salary steps because of the union’s contract negotiations,” Clark said.
Clark also added that anti-Semitism is becoming more prevalent and needs to be addressed.
However, “the deeply held convictions and differences of opinion that some PSC members have about Israel and Palestine should not be distorted in service of an anti-union agenda,” Clark said.