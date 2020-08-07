(The Center Square) – With trips down more than 70 percent since the onset of COVID-19, and a city bailout unlikely, New York taxi drivers aren’t confident their business can make it through the pandemic.
Given the financial toll of fewer fares, along with debt due to the medallion crisis, some form of help is needed to rescue the industry, Bhairavi Desai of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance told FOX 5 NY.
“There is a real crisis across this entire industry,” Desai said, adding that the city should ask banks to lower debt for yellow cab medallion drivers.
"Most lenders, with the exception of PenFed, are working with their borrowers and the TLC [Taxi and Limousine Commission] and our Driver Resource Center has had successes in helping Owners reach better borrowing terms,” the TLC told FOX 5 NY in a statement. “The city is in crisis as a result of COVID-19, and the TLC has consistently rolled out support and will continue to lend assistance to Drivers and Owners, especially in light of the City’s current fiscal state."
As part of the effort to address industry issues, the Taxicab Medallion Sale Prices Task Force had delivered the results of a detailed report to Mayor Bill De Blasio on Jan. 31.
“During our discussions it became abundantly clear that the medallion taxi industry in our city is in a state of crisis, and the time to take urgent, bold action to remedy the situation is now,” he said. “The ensuing report spells out several practical recommendations for actions that our local, state and federal governments can take to deal with this crisis and improve the economic conditions of taxi drivers in New York City, the letter from the report’s co-chairs states.”
But in view of the economic downturn since January, De Blasio said July 30 that a city bailout is unlikely, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The mayor has indicated a federal relief measure could be a better bet, FOX 5 NY reported.