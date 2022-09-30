(The Center Square) – A former clerk and treasurer of an upstate New York village has been accused of stealing more than $73,000 from the community’s public accounts.
Nancy Berger was arrested on charges she stole from the Village of Norwood. The 55-year-old was appointed as the village’s clerk and treasurer in 2017. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the charges late Thursday afternoon.
Berger is accused of stealing public funds in 2018 by writing checks to herself. That practice apparently continued through this year. That’s when village leaders say they uncovered her actions, which led to her stepping down from the position a short time later in June.
According to the Watertown Daily Times, Berger was charged with second-degree grand larceny as a public corruption crime and second-degree government corruption. She was arraigned in a Potsdam court on Thursday and allowed to be released on recognizance.
Both charges are class C felonies. Those could lead to 15-year prison terms if a jury convicts Berger.
DiNapoli said Berger violated the community’s trust as she abused her public position.
“Thanks to my partnership with the St. Lawrence District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police, we will make sure that justice is served on behalf of Norwood’s residents,” he said.
Village leaders referred the case to the St. Lawrence County prosecutor, who brought the comptroller’s office into the investigation. The New York State Police were also involved.
“I will continue to work with the state police and comptroller’s office to hold the defendant accountable, rectify the financial losses incurred by the Village of Norwood, and assure the people of Norwood that my office will work to restore confidence in its public servants,” District Attorney Gary Pasqua said in a statement.
Norwood is located in northern New York, about 20 miles from the Canadian border. It’s roughly 130 miles north of Syracuse.