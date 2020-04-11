(The Center Square) – Political commentators looking to assign blame and arguing over the best date to start bringing back the nation’s economy are engaging in a discourse that is “corrosive and destructive,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.
Speaking during his daily news briefing on the coronavirus, Cuomo said that given the large number of unknowns still hampering decision-making, it was premature to argue over dates or levy accusations that the economic lockdown had been an overreaction.
“You start to hear people with political theories on whether we should reopen faster,” he said. “That is corrosive and destructive, and if we don’t stop it, it will feed on itself. … There are no political conspiracies here. … All the experts had higher projection numbers than we actually experienced, and they all said, caveat, 'government action could flatten the curve … but we don’t know if people will listen.'”
He noted that not only had the experts that the state consulted predicted much more dramatic numbers of infections and deaths than have emerged so far, but also that the White House task force directing the nation’s response had put forth similarly dire numbers.
“So there was no political conspiracy theory,” he said. “It’s uncharted waters for all of us. Let’s focus on the data and let’s make decisions that way. … It’s too soon to tell. It’s too soon for Monday quarterbacking, because the game isn’t even over yet. … You don’t know yet what the actual issue is going to be. And you don’t know yet how this turns out because many decisions have to be made.”
Cuomo revealed that another 783 New York residents had died from COVID-19, the fifth consecutive day that the toll topped 700. That brought the state’s death toll during the outbreak to 8,627. But he noted that metrics for hospital admissions and intubations continue to be positive.
He shared a quote from former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill as a way of describing what he saw as the current state of the crisis: “Now is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”
“I think that’s a fair statement of where we are now,” Cuomo said. “This was a beginning phase … but it’s the end of that beginning phase.”
He also addressed recurrent rumors that he would somehow try to supplant presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the fall election race, or that he would accept a vice-presidential nomination or cabinet position in a potential Biden administration.
“There is no politics here,” he said. “I have no political agenda, period. I'm not running for president, I’m not running for vice president. I’m not going to Washington, I’m staying right here.”
The governor also sought to reinforce the message he’s sent throughout the crisis that he and President Donald Trump had put aside their past arguments to work together on behalf of New York. He said he talks to the president nearly every morning and was impressed by how quickly Trump was able to mobilize the federal bureaucracy to action.
“We’ve had our political differences in the past, no doubt,” Cuomo said. “But there’s also no doubt that I’ve worked hand in glove with the president here. … He has really responded to New York’s needs.”