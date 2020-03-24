Anyone who was in the New York City area in the past two weeks but left needs to self-quarantine for the next two weeks or risk spreading COVID-19 to other areas of the country.
New York City is the new epicenter of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. with more than 13,000 confirmed cases, and there have been reports of thousands of residents fleeing to avoid contracting it themselves.
Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of President Donald Trump's White House coronavirus task force, warned those who have left the city to self-quarantine.
"Everybody who was in New York should be self-quarantining for the next 14 days to ensure that the virus doesn't spread to others,” Birx said at a press briefing Tuesday.
As many as 60 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are in New York.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday ordered new travelers to Florida airports from COVID-19 hotspots, including New York, to quarantine after arriving in the state. On Tuesday, DeSantis widened the order to anyone who traveled to Florida from the New York City area in the past three weeks.