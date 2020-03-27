(The Center Square) – Sitting in the newly built hospital facilities at the Javits Center in Manhattan, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday sought to motivate an assembled group of National Guard troops to take on what he called a battle they would never forget.
“This is a rescue mission that you’re on,” he said, taking a moment from his daily coronavirus briefing to address the troops directly. “The mission is to save lives. That’s what you’re doing. The mission is to save lives. And as hard as you work, we’re not going to save everyone.”
That last point was reinforced by the statistics the governor shared that showed the death toll in the state had jumped to 519 by Friday, up from 385 the day before.
“You will remember the lives lost, and you’ll remember the faces, and you’ll remember the names, and you’ll remember how hard we worked and that we still lost loved ones,” Cuomo said. “But you’ll also be proud. You’ll be proud of what you did. You’ll be proud that you showed up. When other people played it safe, you had the courage to show up.”
Building toward a Hollywood-esque conclusion, the governor exhorted the troops to take on an enemy that was attacking the most vulnerable people in the state with one thought in mind: “We go out there today and we kick coronavirus’s ass.”
For the time being, though, grim statistics continued to be the story as another 7,377 new diagnosed cases brought the state’s total to 44,635. New York continues to lead the nation in diagnosed cases by far, with no other state yet approaching 10,000.
The recitation of numbers did include some positives, as Cuomo noted the state has conducted 138,376 tests, which also leads the nation. And the number of former and volunteer medical professionals who have volunteered to be called in if the health-care system becomes overwhelmed reached 62,447.
There also were continued signs that the rate of new cases was slowing slightly.
“It’s still doubling, and that’s still bad news because it still means you’re moving up toward an apex,” the governor said. “But there is good news in that the rate of the increase is slowing. … We want to see the rate slowing, and then we want to see the number of actual cases coming down or flattening. But this is where we are today.”
In anticipation of a projected apex in about three weeks, a time when the state might need as many as 140,000 hospital beds, Cuomo said he had toured another four sites where the Army Corps of Engineers could build temporary hospitals. He said the corps had approved the sites and he would be seeking formal permission from President Donald Trump on Friday to move forward with those facilities.
“The Army Corps of Engineers has worked with us and looked at all these sites,” he said. “That would give us coverage all across the downstate area.”
Cuomo also took the expected step of extending the statewide school closures another two weeks, to April 15. The original closure order had been due to expire April 1. He also said he expected that the deadline would likely be extended again as April 15 approaches.