(The Center Square) – Coronavirus-related losses of jobs supported by the hotel industry in New York numbered 215,734 out of a total of 528,618 hotel-supported jobs, according to a hotel industry estimate.
The analysis published by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that out of a total of 112,897 jobs generated directly from hotel operations in the state, 49,674 jobs were projected to be cut by the coming weeks due to the Covid-19 crisis. The study is based on Oxford Economics research carried out in mid-March.
Nationwide, 44 percent of hotel workers were projected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks due to the pandemic, which has led to a dramatic drop in hotel occupancy. And U.S. hotels have lost $2.4 billion in room revenue since mid-February, according to the analysis.
California, Florida, Nevada and Texas are expected to be the states hardest hit by losses of jobs generated directed by the hotel and lodging industry, the association reported.
“The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we’ve seen before, including Sept. 11th and the great recession of 2008 combined,” association President and CEO Chip Rogers said in a statement.
---
Coronavirus-Related Hotel Job Losses by State
|State
|# of Direct Hotel Jobs
|Total Hotel-Supported Jobs
|Direct Hotel Jobs Lost due to Covid-19
|Total Hotel-Supported Jobs Lost due to Covid-19
|Alabama
|20,567
|82,164
|9,050
|33,532
|Alaska
|9,662
|33,674
|4,247
|13,743
|Arizona
|58,220
|200,886
|25,617
|81,984
|Arkansas
|12,582
|48,090
|5,536
|19,626
|California
|285,122
|1,014,600
|125,454
|414,069
|Colorado
|51,227
|176,034
|22,540
|71,841
|Connecticut
|26,049
|76,737
|11,462
|31,317
|Delaware
|4,380
|14,877
|1,927
|6,071
|Florida
|201,433
|747,705
|88,631
|305,146
|Georgia
|55,000
|255,767
|24,200
|104,381
|Hawaii
|43,427
|140,093
|19,108
|57,173
|Idaho
|10,989
|40,978
|4,835
|16,723
|Illinois
|59,372
|292,588
|26,124
|119,408
|Indiana
|24,979
|109,908
|10,991
|44,855
|Iowa
|22,606
|64,592
|9,947
|26,361
|Kansas
|13,364
|51,939
|5,880
|21,197
|Kentucky
|16,767
|90,722
|7,377
|37,025
|Louisiana
|37,797
|120,404
|16,631
|49,138
|Maine
|11,806
|42,468
|5,195
|17,332
|Maryland
|31,000
|103,799
|13,640
|42,361
|Massachusetts
|40,562
|163,678
|17,847
|66,799
|Michigan
|54,211
|193,432
|23,853
|78,942
|Minnesota
|34,550
|131,048
|15,202
|53,482
|Mississippi
|33,708
|80,978
|14,831
|33,048
|Missouri
|39,138
|123,610
|17,221
|50,447
|Montana
|12,651
|38,443
|5,566
|15,689
|Nebraska
|9,667
|42,241
|4,254
|17,239
|Nevada
|193,478
|395,492
|85,130
|161,404
|New Hampshire
|8,791
|36,778
|3,868
|15,010
|New Jersey
|52,490
|197,058
|23,096
|80,421
|New Mexico
|20,598
|54,079
|9,063
|22,070
|New York
|112,897
|528,618
|49,674
|215,734
|North Carolina
|51,789
|216,178
|22,787
|88,225
|North Dakota
|7,710
|21,896
|3,392
|8,936
|Ohio
|42,430
|192,378
|18,669
|78,512
|Oklahoma
|33,816
|105,527
|14,879
|43,066
|Oregon
|30,371
|114,338
|13,363
|46,663
|Pennsylvania
|65,229
|234,088
|28,701
|95,534
|Rhode Island
|5,129
|19,548
|2,257
|7,978
|South Carolina
|34,075
|129,364
|14,993
|52,795
|South Dakota
|9,863
|31,841
|4,340
|12,995
|Tennessee
|40,326
|161,404
|17,744
|65,870
|Texas
|145,617
|658,637
|64,072
|268,797
|Utah
|23,019
|86,463
|10,128
|35,286
|Vermont
|12,377
|36,959
|5,446
|15,083
|Virginia
|52,382
|192,936
|23,048
|78,739
|Washington
|42,104
|190,566
|18,526
|77,772
|Washington, D.C.
|15,921
|40,824
|7,005
|16,661
|West Virginia
|12,711
|30,669
|5,593
|12,516
|Wisconsin
|41,291
|118,461
|18,168
|48,345
|Wyoming
|11,019
|31,056
|4,848
|12,674
Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association