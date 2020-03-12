(The Center Square) – The growing coronavirus outbreak that led to the surprise suspension of the pro basketball season has taken another event off New York City’s calendar for the time being – the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
The announcement late Wednesday that the parade would be postponed came on the heels of the shocking announcement that the National Basketball Association would be pausing its season, putting the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets on ice for now.
The postponement of the parade, one of the highest-profile annual events in the city, was praised by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“While I know the parade organizers did not make this decision lightly, public health experts agree that one of the most effective ways to contain the spread of the virus is to limit large gatherings and close contacts, and I applaud the parade's leadership for working cooperatively with us,” Cuomo said in a news release.
Parade organizers remained optimistic that the event would still take place.
“We look forward to celebrating the 259th St. Patrick's Day Parade with the entire city of New York at a later date," said Sean Lane, Parade Committee chairman of the St. Patrick's Day Parade and Celebration Committee.
Meanwhile, the governor went on the CNN program hosted by his brother, Chris Cuomo, and criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend most flights from Europe to the U.S.
“This is not about a foreign virus, whatever that means,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It's here, it's community spread. It is much more prevalent than we know. … If you actually had testing capacity, you would see how high the numbers are already. And as we do ramp up testing, you're going to see those numbers go sky high.”
Word emerged early Thursday that the University of Albany was canceling classes immediately after word emerged that someone affiliated with the school had been diagnosed with the virus. And New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that two schools sharing a location in the Bronx would be closing after a student was diagnosed with the virus.
“The Health Department will trace close contacts of this individual to recommend quarantine and testing as necessary,” de Blasio said in a news release. “The Department of Education will completely disinfect the building, and it will be closed for an initial 24-hour period.”
As of midmorning Thursday, the New York State Department of Health was reporting that there were 216 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in the state.