(The Center Square) – Restaurant owners in New York City have a lingering question: When do they get to reopen indoors?
When other regions in New York reached phase three of their COVID-19 reopening plan, it meant that dining establishments in those parts could open with a reduced capacity. However, when New York City got to that stage, restaurants were still confined to offering outdoor dining or takeout.
New York City entered phase three on July 6, nearly eight weeks ago. Since then, city and state officials have announced plans to reopen some cultural attractions, schools and even gyms.
In an interview on CNBC, Melba Wilson, owner of Melba’s Restaurant in Harlem, said she and other restaurateurs share Mayor Bill de Blasio’s concerns about safety, but they see other communities allowing diners, cafes and other eateries to welcome patrons indoors. And they also see that New York has flattened the coronavirus curve.
Wilson, who also serves as president of the New York City Hospitality Association, fears the prolonged restrictions may force businesses to close if they can’t even open at 50 percent.
“We are the fabric of this city,” she said on CNBC’s Power Lunch. “We're the fabric of our community. We employ so many people. Right now, we have over 200,000 people out of work because we don't have indoor dining.”
De Blasio in recent days has been subjected to criticism after he told WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show last week the city doesn’t have a plan to reopen indoor seating anytime soon, adding that indoor dining has been “an unfortunate nexus” for resurgences.
On Tuesday, during his daily media briefing, de Blasio explained what he saw as the difference between allowing indoor dining, a “very optional activity,” and letting students eat in school cafeterias, which is part of a “legal imperative” to educate kids.
In a public school, there are staff and educators who can ensure guidelines are followed and be held accountable.
“In a restaurant, it's owned by a private owner,” he said. “We don't have someone, an inspector, sitting in that restaurant all day. We don't know what happens in that restaurant unless we get a look at it from time to time.
“They're very different models in terms of how much you can do to monitor and keep things safe.”
However, even if de Blasio wanted to open restaurants for indoor dining tomorrow, there’s someone out there who has made it clear on several occasions that it’s not the mayor’s call anyway.
In talking with reporters Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters his office has received numerous calls about reopening. Indoor dining in New York City remains in a holding pattern along with casinos and movie theaters statewide.
“State law governs openings, reopenings, closings. … Indoor dining in restaurants is an issue that we are reviewing and monitoring on a daily basis,” Cuomo said. “These are fluid situations. Depending on the facts, we will make determinations at the appropriate time.”