(The Center Square) – A report released Thursday by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli shows that Wall Street is helping fuel New York City’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, economic uncertainty may keep that bull market from continuing.
The companies representing the state’s securities industry amassed profits of $31 billion for the first six months of 2021. According to DiNapoli’s report, it’s a 12.5% improvement over the same time frame in 2020 and the strongest start to a year since 2009.
“Wall Street’s success during the pandemic has benefited New York’s economy and finances during a difficult time.,” he said. “The securities industry’s strong profits have helped shore up tax revenues and securities industry workers have been among the first to return to the office.”
The comptroller’s office release said that preliminary reports from the third quarter, which ended last month, still show positive results. It remains to be seen, though, if Wall Street hits last year’s pretax revenues of $50.9 billion or even approaches the full-year record of $61.4 billion established in 2009.
The report noted that New York City’s financial plan estimated a return to pre-2020 levels. DiNapoli’s office does not expect that to happen as that would equate to a 46% drop.
However, state officials noted interest rates may rise, which would increase the costs of borrowing. In addition, COVID-19 stimulus funds may start to dry up, and the combination of both factors could lead to slower growth for the industry.
“Financial markets move in cycles, however, and profits will subside at some point,” DiNapoli said. “As we prepare for an eventual slowdown in Wall Street’s record activity, we need to ensure New York’s Main Street, and its other vital sectors, are also recovering.”
The report is based on the pretax profits of the broker divisions of firms belonging to the New York Stock Exchange. There are currently about 125 such firms, compared to more than 200 nearly 15 years ago.
Despite the strong gains, New York City still lost about 3,600 securities jobs in the first half of 2021. The decline represents about 2% of the nearly 180,000 jobs in the financial sector. The report cited the rising use of technology in trading and relocations as possible reasons for the drop. DiNapoli said the industry nationwide is expected to gain 23,000 jobs this year.
Statewide, New York has slightly less than 197,000 workers in securities. While the 17.8% share of the national workforce is the lowest since the late 1980s, the comptroller’s report notes the state still has more than twice as many employees in the business than second-place California.
Wall Street’s fiscal health typically portends good news for the city’s fiscal health. While it makes up just a little more than 5 percent of the city’s private employment base, the average salary – $438,450 in 2020 – is almost five times the average wage for the rest of the city’s private industries. That equates to roughly 20% of all payroll last year, DiNapoli’s office noted in a release.
In addition, that margin has widened significantly. In 1981, Wall Street workers were making double what others made.
A survey from the Partnership for New York City pointed out that securities workers are coming back to the city in larger numbers. The August poll indicated that nearly 30 percent of Wall Street workers are either back full-time or in a hybrid role. Overall, less than a quarter of Manhattan’s office workforce has returned.
As of 2019, more than 2-in-5 market sector employees lived outside of the Big Apple. The report indicated that was the largest share of any of the city’s major industries. Those out-of-town workers also averaged a round-trip commute of nearly 1:15, which was the longest for any industry.