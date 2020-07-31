(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined on Friday how his administration plans to bring students back to its public schools, an initiative the mayor said is the most important part of the city’s reopening plan.
The plan is based on the feedback from parents surveyed, and of the mayor said of the 400,000 who responded, 75 percent want their kids back in the classroom.
“That is exactly what we’re going to do,” de Blasio said. “The essence of this plan is safety for everyone. … I know there is tremendous concern out there, but whether you’re a student, parent, educator, staff member, your safety is the essence of this plan.”
Friday is the deadline for school districts across the state to submit their reopening plans to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office for review. State leaders are expected to make decisions on approving the plans next week.
The key number for New York’s schools will be 3 percent. Anytime the city’s positivity rate exceeds that number on a seven-day rolling average, the city will close them.
De Blasio said the city’s rate has not risen above that figure since June 10.
The plan does incorporate blended learning, giving students the opportunity to learn in a classroom with social distance guidelines in place or online. The Department of Education is purchasing mass quantities of disinfectant and hand sanitizer. Free face coverings will also be provided, and all in the school community will have the chance to receive priority COVID-19 testing. That means those individuals would go to one of the city’s 34 testing centers and receive their results within 24 hours.
Schools will also feature an isolation room where students showing symptoms will be placed with a dedicated school employee or health professional until a parent of guardian picks them up. Teachers and staff members who develop symptoms during the day will be asked to depart immediately.
Students, faculty and staff who feel ill at home are directed to stay there.
“Any good policy starts with prevention,” said Dr. Ted Long, the city’s testing and tracing director.
Education officials will work with city health leaders and the contact tracing corps to mitigate the spread of the virus.
According to the plan, kids will stay together as much as possible throughout the school day with the number of adults working with them limited. The mayor said that plan would enable them to respond more effectively when someone tests positive.
According to the plan, if one or more cases are confirmed in the same classroom, that class of students and staff will quarantine for 14 days and move to online instruction for that period. If the cases are in different classrooms, the school will close and switch to online education, with those who have been in contact with the infected quarantining for 14 days.