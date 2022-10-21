(The Center Square) – New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday his office will hold a “high-level summit” this weekend at Gracie Mansion regarding public safety issues.
A release from the mayor said a wide range of stakeholders – including defense lawyers, advocacy groups, prosecutors, law enforcement and the judiciary – will be involved in hopes of finding “common ground” on core issues.
Critics say policies set by city and state leaders have led to increased crime in the Big Apple. Among the policy often cited is the bail reform package state lawmakers approved in 2019. Those reforms included cashless bail for individuals accused of most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies.
A Siena College Research Institute poll taken last month showed 32% of New York City likely voters believe crime is one of their top two issues in choosing who they vote for on Election Day. Only the economy (44%) and threats to democracy (36%) ranked higher.
Adams said that bringing groups together that don’t always see eye-to-eye is a key to making progress.
“We can all agree that in order for our city to succeed we need both public safety and justice because the two together are the prerequisites to prosperity,” the mayor said. “We have more in common than that which divides us, and this summit is an effort to take what we agree will make New York safer and advance that agenda.”
The summit comes as New York City is seeing murders decline but crime in general – and other violent crimes – continue to rise.
The New York City Police Department reported 39 murders in September. That’s down from 51 in September 2021. However, rapes increased by more than 10% over the same period to 145. In addition, the 1,508 robberies last month were up 16.4% from September 2021, and the 1,409 burglaries were up 22.7% from the previous year.
In August, the 27 murders were 32 less than the city experienced in August 2021. However, robberies (1,630, up 38%), felony assaults (2,303, up 9%) and burglaries (1,356, up 31.1%) all rose significantly.
According to the NYPD data, grand larceny and car thefts also increased significantly over both months. The 9,239 grand larceny cases in August and September represented a 27.7% increase from the same two months in 2021. Vehicular thefts rose 21% to 2,425 in August and September.
“Dialogues like these – especially among New Yorkers who have differences of opinions as to why our criminal justice system is not just nor effective – will help us come together and begin to change the system for the better,” said Norman Siegel, former director, New York Civil Liberties Union. “I’m looking forward to productive, important and lively conversations this weekend, and I know we’re all coming to the table with a shared goal: Building a safer, more just city.”