(The Center Square) – After being shuttered for a month, an online fundraising effort is underway to support a suburban Buffalo business forced to close its doors on allegations the owner violated Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders amid the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
The New York State Liquor Authority on July 25 forced the Kenmore-based Village Line bar to close on allegations the business was in violation of Cuomo’s orders, which include a provision patrons have food with their drinks.
A satirical dollar menu, which included a flour tortilla and a bag of barbecue chips, went viral shortly before state authorities conducted an investigation of Village Line. According to authorities, three people were sitting at the bar without consuming food with their drinks.
Since the closure, Village Line supporters, including Erie County Comptroller Stephan Mychajliw Jr., have given muscle to a GoFundMe page that is raising funds to assist Paul Brink Jr., owner of Village Line, with expenses linked to the closure.
In an Aug. 25 news release announcing the fundraising campaign, Mychajliw said he was critical of Cuomo’s orders for business owners seeking to reopen and maintain some sense of normalcy since the pandemic first struck in March.
“I want to do what I can to support this small business,” Mychajliw said in the statement. “I’m encouraging others to help them. These folks are losing their livelihood. They need help. Their ‘David vs. Goliath’ battle against New York state is going to be a big challenge. It’s a struggle I’m willing to help them with.”
In an interview with The Center Square, Brink said he had not decided if he was going to appeal Cuomo’s order or pay the fine – either scenario, he said, would hit the 2-year-old business hard financially.
“I think we’d have a pretty good chance if we’d take it and fight it,” Brink said. “This is a small, corner bar – an old man bar. We’re not in it to make millions of dollars, so spending this much money is going to hurt either way.”
Village Line is one of 148 businesses that have endured revoked liquor licenses, according to a most recent news release from the governor's office on his orders for statewide bars that want to operate as coronavirus precautions remain in place.
“These bar regulations are designed to keep New Yorkers safe,” Cuomo said in the Aug. 17 news release. “My message to bar owners is the same: This is about protecting the health of your employees, your patrons and the public writ large. These are serious violations, and we are taking aggressive action because there are simply no more excuses for noncompliance.”
Brink criticized Cuomo’s orders, asserting they are unreasonable for bars operating under a model such as his, where food never has been an offering and equipment such as ovens are not in place.
“I think that there’s got to be some kind of a change in the governor’s rules, and he’s got to lighten up on this stuff,” Brink said. “I took COVID very seriously. I was yelling at customers to put on their masks. I followed all the guidelines.”
Up until the pandemic, Brink said Village Line brought in steady income, thanks to a dedicated base of patrons who would stop by the local watering hole.
“Business was good, until we had to shut down in March,” Brink said. “We’re very dependent on our regulars, who are extremely faithful. If I get the same 10 or 12 people in there every day, we make decent money.”
Although he has not chosen which course of action to take in the steps toward reopening Village Line, Brink said he hopes to open his doors back up as soon as possible to contribute to the local economy and provide jobs to his three employees.
“Anybody donating – it really helps us out,” Brink said. “The bills don’t just stop; we can’t just pause that. Our rent still comes due. We’re just trying to get back to business. I just want to get all our guys back in. I want to see all our regulars.”