(The Center Square) – Efforts by a New York public ethics agency’s vote to get former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to pay back more than $5 million he received from a COVID-19 book deal have hit a snag as the Office of the Attorney General notified the agency’s director Thursday the vote demanding the money was not done properly.
At Tuesday’s JCOPE meeting, the commissioners voted 12-1 to require Cuomo to pay back more than $5 million he received to write “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” last year. The vote referred the matter to state Attorney General Letitia James.
However, in a two-page letter to Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE) Executive Director Sanford Berland, Larry Schimmel, the general counsel for James’ office, said there are additional steps JCOPE must take before James’ office can take action.
The attorney general’s office must follow state law, Schimmel said in the letter.
“There does not appear to be statutory authority to order payment directly to the Attorney General or for the Attorney General to determine the recipients of such payments,” he wrote.
JCOPE ruled Cuomo violated the terms an agency staffer gave last year in green-lighting the book. That included not using any state resources or personnel in producing it. An impeachment investigation that was looking at the book deal, among other accusations against the former governor, found that members of the administration were involved in writing and editing the book.
There are two steps JCOPE must take or show before James can take action. First, the commission must provide a record of what it did to come to its decision. That would include the “statutory authority for the decision” as well as any fines or other sanctions it handed down and all communications with the former governor or his attorneys.
In addition, JCOPE needs to first seek the money before the attorney general can intervene, said Schimmel, noting state Division of Budget regulations.
“Those guidelines provide that referrals will be made after an agency has exhausted its own collection efforts,” wrote Schimmel. “It is therefore premature to ask the OAG to begin collection efforts before a demand for payment is made to Mr. Cuomo, or his counsel, and he has had an opportunity to address the demand.”
A message to JCOPE seeking a response was not immediately returned Friday.
This is not the first time James’ office has rebuffed JCOPE’s efforts to get it involved in a matter involving Cuomo. In August, the commission voted 8-0 with five abstentions to request James investigate allegations Cuomo became aware of who voted against a former aide in a vote that was supposed to be confidential. The attorney general said she could not take up the matter because JCOPE complex rules stated a Cuomo nominee needed to vote for the referral, which did not happen.
In September, JCOPE voted again to make the referral. It passed with an 11-1 vote and met its requirements to request the attorney general’s involvement.
A lawyer for Cuomo threatened legal action after Tuesday’s JCOPE vote. On Thursday night, a spokesperson for the former governor criticized the vote as “evidence of political attacks” by commission members appointed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
“Ironically, these Hochul, Heastie and Stewart-Cousins appointees taking the position that staff cannot do non-governmental volunteer work on their personal time damns them and their own employees, who should now be held to the same standard for volunteer work on their bosses’ re-election campaigns,” said Rich Azzopardi in a statement.