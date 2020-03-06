A bill circling its way through the New York State Assembly will help small business owners and farmers succeed through lower taxes, supporters say.
A year ago, Assemblyman Robin Schimminger, D-Kenmore, unveiled A06309, a bill that would amend the state’s tax law. In the current legislative cycle, Schimminger’s proposal was forwarded to members of the state Assembly’s Ways and Means Committee.
At its core, the legislation as proposed would lower the state’s tax rate for small businesses from 6.5 percent to 4 percent. The bill also calls on the corporate tax threshold for small business owners to increase from $290,000 to $390,000.
For agriculture operators across the state, the bill would expand the small business exemption from 5 percent to 15 percent for net farm and company income under $250,000.
Schimminger has gained 27 bipartisan co-sponsors – 14 Democrats, 12 Republicans and one Independent.
New York placed 27th on CNBC's ranking of "America’s Top States for Business in 2019."
One of the co-sponsors, Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh, has weighed in with the reasons he is supporting the legislation. In a news release, Jones said he was putting his support behind the bill because agriculture is an important part of his district.
“Small businesses and family farms play an important role in North Country communities,” Jones said in the statement. “They provide jobs for our family, friends and neighbors and are the cornerstone of our regional and state economy.”
In the statement, Jones said he thinks decreasing taxes on local business owners would bring meaningful results to his district and other areas of the state.
“Delivering real tax relief to these hardworking business owners will help them thrive and enable them to continue strengthening communities across New York State,” Jones said.
A number of the other co-sponsors have mentioned their support for small business owners in recent constituent announcements and news releases.
Although he did not directly mention A06309, Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, R-Florida, in a news release last fall highlighted the importance small businesses play in his district. Brabenec is one of the other co-sponsors of the legislation.
“Being an entrepreneur and a business owner in New York isn’t easy,” Brabenec said in the statement. “The tax burden, regulations and emergence of online shopping can be stifling challenges, but the business owners we met (during a small business tour) are dedicated people, and I will always be their voice in Albany, advocating for their success.”
According to an analysis last year from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office, small businesses comprise 4.1 million, or more than half, of all of New York state’s private sector employment.