(The Center Square) – Thousands of New York City’s younger students, who are believed to be less susceptible to COVID-19 infection, have been returning to classrooms in phases as part of an effort to return to in-person instruction as safely as possible.
"Getting our kids back in school buildings is one of the single most important things we can do for their wellbeing, and it’s so important that we do it right," New York City Schools Chancellor, Richard Carranza, said in a news release.
"The unparalleled value of in-person learning for students has been evident in the first few months of school, and we will do everything we can to keep our schools safe and keep them open for the duration of this pandemic," Carranza said.
Schools across the state had to develop pandemic plans approved by the State Department of Education and the New York State Department of Budget, Al Marlin, deputy director of communications at the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA), told The Center Square.
“Schools have done a tremendous job of keeping the students safe and secure,” Marlin said. “The infection in most school districts is at a much lesser level than the surrounding area.”
In returning New York City children to schools on Dec. 7, Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) said all students and staff will be required to have a testing consent form, and 20% of every school’s in-person population will be randomly tested on a weekly basis.
Bob Schneider, NYSSBA executive director, told WAMC the best experience for students is being in the classroom with their teacher and being able to interact with their peers, friends and other staff.
“It's so important that we keep them in there,” Schneider said. “We are reacting when there are cases, we're closing the schools, we're cleaning the schools, we're doing the testing. We spent a lot of money on this to ensure safety, but the schools are focusing on making sure that students get the best educational experience available to them.”