(The Center Square) – Five of the 10 regions of New York state empowered by the Cuomo administration to resume some economic activity did so Friday, while the remaining five regions had their shutdowns extended to May 28.
The state was subdivided into the 10 subsections as a way to allow reopening in regions where the coronavirus outbreak is largely contained, while keeping things closed in areas where indicators aren’t as positive. The administration has established a dashboard with seven different metrics that each region must meet in order to begin reopening.
The five regions that reopened are central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier. Those that remained shut down are the Capital District, mid-Hudson, Long Island, New York City and western New York.
During his daily briefing Friday in Albany, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that any region that meets the seven metrics before May 28 – which include measures for transmission rate, testing, tracing and hospital space – will be able to reopen at that time.
What goes on in terms of monitoring the outbreak in a reopened region is up to local officials, Cuomo said, noting that they were also responsible for enforcing the shutdown order that’s been in effect since mid-March.
“Local officials have to enforce business compliance and social distancing,” he said. “Local officials have to make sure [the guidelines] are followed. … [They’ll] have a daily morning meeting where they review and monitor the infection, testing and hospitalization rates.”
As regions see more allowable activities and increased movement of people, the economy should begin to return to normalcy. However, that also carries risks, Cuomo said.
“We expect to see an increase [in infection], but that increase has to be monitored and has to be controlled,” he said. Local officials will need to “correct immediately if you see an increase in those numbers.”
The governor also announced that in cooperation with Connecticut, Delaware and New Jersey, state beaches will be open just before the Memorial Day holiday. Beaches under the control of municipal authorities are also eligible to reopen at that time, provided they announce it before May 20 and enforce social distancing policies.
“Municipal beaches, municipal lakes, local government can decide to open or stay closed,” he said. “If they choose to open, they must adopt the state’s requirements at a minimum. … If they want to impose additional requirements above and beyond the state requirements, they are free to do that.”
Group activities such as football and volleyball are not permitted, and capacity limits must be imposed, he said. Pools will remain closed.
What New York wants to avoid, Cuomo said, is having to return to a shutdown situation in a region that has reopened.
“We see countries like Germany that are reopening, but they’re seeing that infection rate go up,” he said. “[In New York] it has to go up at a rate we can control. … A lot of it is going to fall on the local governments, and we need them to step up here.”