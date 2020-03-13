(The Center Square) – Public utilities in New York on Friday were directed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo not to cut off service to customers affected by the coronavirus as the state continued to take steps to reckon with the effects of the spreading disease.
The announcement came as it was revealed that the number of diagnosed cases in the state had risen to 421, a jump of 96 over Thursday’s numbers. The new cases were spread out over 10 counties.
The utility directive will come from the Public Service Commission and is intended to help those who can’t pay their utility bills.
“Some utility companies are in a position where people may not be able to pay their utility bill because they got laid off or they're working less,” Cuomo said at a news conference. “The PSC, Public Service Commission, is going to put out an order that says no utility can turn off a utility to a person who hasn't paid their bill as a result of responding to this virus situation.”
The governor also revealed that after consulting with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, the state had received permission from the federal Food and Drug Administration to start conducting its own tests for the coronavirus.
“I spoke with the vice president today and I spoke with the president,” Cuomo said. “They are authorizing New York state to do the testing and allowing our labs to do the test, and allowing the State Health Department to set up the protocol. That will increase dramatically our testing capacity. I want to thank the president and the vice president for their receptivity to the idea. And I want to thank them for their quick turnaround.”
One thing Cuomo didn’t do was order a closure of the schools across New York, as some other states have done, saying that it should be a local decision. But he did issue an executive order to waive the seven-day waiting period for unemployment insurance in cases where someone loses a job because of the outbreak.
“Local schools are making a decision whether to stay open or close,” the governor said. “That's a local decision. The state rule is if a child in that school tests positive, the school must close for 24 hours so we clean the school, assess the situation and then make a decision. Some of the schools want to know if they close do they get penalized by the state for not following the 180-day rule, which is 180 days of class to qualify for state funding. We're going to waive the 180-day requirement.”
Meanwhile, state Sen. James Skoufis, D-Hudson Valley, revealed plans to introduce legislation that would move the state’s presidential primary to later in the year. Currently set for April 28, the Skoufis bill would delay the primary until June 23, which is when the state and congressional primary elections are set to take place.
“Time is of the essence to act proactively and keep New Yorkers safe,” Skoufis said. “Moving the primary to June will give communities more time to keep resources where they are essential and minimize unnecessary group contact.”
A news release from Skoufis's office also noted that consolidating the two primary elections into a single day would “save taxpayers millions of dollars at a time when the Coronavirus response is unexpectedly impacting municipal and county budgets.”