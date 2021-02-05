(The Center Square) – In a late-week update on New York’s statewide effort to administer COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Andrew Cuomo acknowledged the slow pace of immunizing residents while pointing out the available supplies are reaching intended recipients.
“We’re in a footrace to vaccinate all eligible New Yorkers while continuing to keep the infection rate low,” Cuomo said at a news conference Feb. 4. “We’ve proven we have the necessary infrastructure in place to win the COVID war, but it will take time, and the more supply we get from Washington, (D.C.), the quicker we will go.”
As of Thursday, Cuomo reported 95 percent, or 1.55 million of the first dose of the vaccine was distributed to residents. An additional 81 percent, or 1.47 million doses, of the second shot also have been administered.
Cuomo’s news conference touted his administration’s effort, including partnerships with health providers, to provide the vaccines at large venues, namely within New York City.
“Our massive distribution network, which includes targeted community-based vaccination sites like Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, allows us to get more shots in arms and prioritizes Black, Latino and poor communities who have suffered the most at the hands of the deadly virus,” Cuomo said.
But some lawmakers, particularly in rural areas of the state, are airing continued concerns about the vaccine’s rollout and the perceived inequities that have arisen.
“We have all see enough of the New York state vaccination program to realize that it is failing,” Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr., I-Sag Harbor, said in a statement issued Feb. 1. “The Titanic had a better rollout.”
In particular, Thiele criticized the current computer-based system, which he said could put certain portions of the population at a disadvantage.
“Currently, getting a shot has less to do with your age, medical history or essential worker status and more about your access and ability to use a computer,” Thiele said. “Being computer savvy shouldn’t be the primary basis for getting an appointment.”
Thiele also said he was against the reliance on mass distribution sites Cuomo highlighted in his recent news conference.
“Seniors and those with health conditions cannot drive an hour or more to get the shot,” Thiele said. “Areas such as the East End and rural areas of upstate New York simply have not had the same access to the vaccine as their urban and suburban neighbors.”
Other lawmakers, while acknowledging continued challenges, have offered more measured responses to the vaccine rollout.
State Sen. Edward Rath III, R-Amherst, said he is using his position as the ranking member of the Local Government Committee to discuss meaningful ways officials in local, county and state government can make the best use of the state’s supply.
“Many questions remain, including how vaccination sites are chosen to what role our counties can play in the vaccination of the currently eligible groups,” Rath said.
He continued, “As a senator representing a rural portion of the state, I want to be sure that all areas of the state are receiving equitable vaccine distribution.”