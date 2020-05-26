(The Center Square) – Just as Memorial Day traditionally marks a turn in the year, the May holiday also marks a turn in New York’s fight against COVID-19, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily coronavirus briefing Tuesday.
After helping ring in the first live trading floor session at the New York Stock Exchange in more than two months earlier in the day, Cuomo announced the state lost 73 people to the virus on Monday, the lowest one-day number of deaths in about the same amount of time.
Now, the governor said the focus turns to reopening and recovering. It’s a two-track process.
The first covers the reopening process. He noted that the NYSE, without a government directive, reopened in a “smart” way by limiting the number of traders on the floor and requiring masks. From a state perspective, as the Mid-Hudson region started its phase one reopening on Tuesday and Long Island to follow Wednesday, contact tracing will be critical to control the spread and allow the reopening process to continue.
The second track involves getting the economy back on track, and the government will need to be involved in that. Unlike some, Cuomo said he doesn’t believe the economy will bounce immediately back. He thinks there will be a bounce, but like a football, it may go sideways as it goes up.
“I think there will be winners and losers in this new economy,” Cuomo said. “I think the top end of the economy will be fine. They always are. It always works out for them.”
Cuomo fears workers and small businesses may not be as fortunate. Corporations will likely seek to improve profitability by downsizing, and small companies that endured sluggish sales or closed doors may not be able to recover or reopen from the crisis. In anticipating that, Cuomo said that’s where the government can get involved.
And the best way for the government to help rebuild the economy is through pushing infrastructure projects. Now is the ideal time to move ahead with the new Penn Station rail hub in New York City, build the new LaGuardia Airport, and develop renewable energy resources in upstate New York as well as the transmission lines that can supply it to residents downstate.
“If there's ever a time to actually take on this overdue need of major infrastructure construction, now is the time,” Cuomo said. “There is no better time to build then right now. You need to restart the economy. You need to create jobs.”
Cuomo added that both Republican and Democratic presidents, including President Donald Trump, have touted infrastructure projects as economic builders. He’s scheduled to go to Washington Wednesday and meet with the president and said it will be on his agenda.
The two may also talk about his repeated call for the federal government to assist state and local governments that are eyeing billions in deficits due to the COVID-19 shutdowns. When asked if he felt tax increases on the rich would be necessary if the Trump administration and Congress fail to deliver, he demurred and shifted the focus to spending and borrowing.
It’s one thing to borrow for capital projects that are intended to generate revenue, he said, but borrowing to pay for ongoing operations isn’t feasible.
However, he also noted a Wall Street Journal article that mentioned lower funding for state and local governments will stymie the economic recovery.
“If you starve the state government, what happens?” Cuomo said. “I turn around, there's less funding for schools, less funding for hospitals, less funding for local governments, and that's police and fire. So, we need funding from Washington.”