(The Center Square) – After several consecutive days of announcements of new restrictions to combat the coronavirus, and with thousands of news cases still being announced daily, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday pivoted to the topic of how the state and the nation will begin to emerge from the pandemic in the weeks and months to come.
During his daily briefing covering developments in the U.S. state with by far the most diagnosed cases, Cuomo said that he had made just about every move available to him when it comes to requiring isolation and social distancing.
“We’ve taken every action that government can take [to reduce density],” he said.
Talking about his directive to New York City officials to present him a plan to further tighten gatherings there, Cuomo said that he needed the city to consider actions that fall outside his purview.
“I went there, my density control measures weren’t enough,” he said, describing parks full of people ignoring the state directive to stay away from other people to fight the spread of the virus. “The greatest density control issue right now is in New York City.”
With no new restrictions to announce, Cuomo wanted to talk about what happens after the virus starts to abate and the world starts to go back to normal. He suggested that there may come a point where it makes sense to let people who are not considered at high risk from the virus to go back to work while keeping vulnerable populations isolated longer.
“Can you get to a point where the healthy … can go to work?” he asked rhetorically.
The number of new cases in New York continued to skyrocket, although Cuomo emphasized that the fact that the state is doing far more testing than any other is part of that equation. As of Monday morning, there were 20,875 diagnosed cases of coronavirus in New York. That's 5,707 more than Sunday’s numbers, he said, and amounts to more than half of the 38,725 cases nationwide.
New York has seen 157 deaths from COVID-19, about a third of the nation’s 463 deaths so far.
Cuomo issued an emergency order Monday directing the state's hospitals to increase bed capacity by 50 percent in anticipation of a sharp increase in those needing care.
In talking about the post-outbreak adjustment period, the governor said it was important that the lessons of the coronavirus have an impact on future policy.
“We have to learn from this experience,” he said. “We were not ready to deal with this.”
But he was adamant that he stood by the decisions he had made in shutting down schools and businesses and directing people to stay home.
“I have no second thoughts on actions that I have taken,” he said. “I would make the same decisions today.”