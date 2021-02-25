(The Center Square) – A new report by New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli shows just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic was to the New York City’s arts and recreation businesses.
In December 2020, employment in the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors fell by 66 percent from a year prior, the report stated. That’s a major economic blow for a city that DiNapoli said offers an arts and entertainment scene second to none.
The pandemic “has forced facilities to close, thrust thousands into unemployment and pushed businesses to the brink of collapse,” he said in a statement. “Direct relief from the federal government, and state and local programs to create safe venues for artists and entertainers are steps in the right direction, but more help is needed to keep the lights on.”
The comptroller recommended several steps to federal, state and local officials. One would be to continue extending unemployment benefits to freelancers and self-employed workers. He also encouraged the use of outdoor spaces for events where COVID-19 restrictions may not be as severe.
Some of those steps are already being taken. This past weekend, “NY PopsUp” started. Over 100 days, the initiative plans to offer more than 300 live arts events in the city and elsewhere in the state, and other events are being planned through Labor Day.
In all, New Yorkers will be able to take in more than 1,000 free performances from dancers, singers, actors, writers, comedians and others in the entertainment field. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo touted it as an opening act to a grander reopening of the city’s arts scene.
“New York has been a leader throughout this entire pandemic, and we will lead once again with bringing back the arts,” he said.
That’s not the only recent step Cuomo has taken to revive entertainment in the Big Apple. On Monday, he said movie theaters will be able to reopen on March 5 at 25 percent capacity, or a maximum of 50 people. Other social distancing and coronavirus-fighting regulations will be in effect, too. That will bring the city up to par with the rest of the state.
Earlier this month, the governor also announced arenas will be able to welcome fans for professional basketball and hockey games. The first such games took place Tuesday when the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks played in town.
Cuomo’s plan to reopen arenas is modeled after the Buffalo Bills pilot from last month that allowed fans in the stadium if they produced a negative COVID test. That again will be a requirement. Attendance at the arenas will be limited to 10 percent capacity.
The NHL’s New York Islanders announced Wednesday they will welcome fans back next month. Season ticket holders will get their first chance on March 18. A week prior, 1,000 Northwell Health frontline workers will get to watch the Isles play the New Jersey Devils as a special appreciation for their work over the past year, the team said in a statement.