(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams is proposing a nearly $107 billion spending package for the next fiscal year, the largest executive budget in the city's history, which he says is driven partly by a massive influx of asylum seekers.
The budget, unveiled earlier this week, is $4 billion over the preliminary plan Adams proposed in February and walks back some of the cuts he had initially proposed for public libraries, firefighting and sanitation services.
Adams said the spending plan is "fiscally prudent" and prioritizes his "working people's agenda" that focuses on making the Big Apple more affordable for average New Yorkers.
"But the challenges we face are real — including the costs of the asylum seeker crisis, the need to fund labor deals, and slowing tax revenue growth — and we must budget wisely," he said during a Wednesday briefing.
More than 57,000 migrants have traveled to New York City in the past year, which Adams said is affecting the city's ability to provide essential services. The city is already providing shelter for about 35,000 migrants, with more arriving every day, he said.
Many of them are arriving from southern states that have been sending migrants north in protest over the Biden administration's handling of the crisis along the southern border.
"Many were bused in, without advance notice, from other states, this is an ongoing crisis," Adams said on Wednesday.
The cost of providing shelter, food, clothing, and other services for asylum seekers will be $4.3 billion through the end of the next fiscal year, Adams said. By the end of June 2024, the city will be sheltering an estimated 70,000 asylum seekers, he said.
The city expects to get $1 billion from the state and $800 million from the federal government to help pay for the asylum seekers.
"But even if our optimistic projections are met, state and federal aid will cover just under 40% of our costs leaving New Yorkers to pay the rest," Adams said.
Besides the asylum seekers, New York City faces financial pressure from pending labor agreements and the ongoing impact of inflation that has driven up the cost of everything.
Adams has already proposed spending cuts that would yield $1.6 billion in savings over this and next year’s budget and an estimated $3 billion in the next four fiscal years.
“We had to make tough choices in this budget," he said Wednesday. "We had to negotiate competing needs and we realized that not everyone would be happy."
The budget now moves back to the City Council, which must negotiate with Adams on a final spending package before the July 1 beginning of the fiscal year.
In a joint statement, Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Council Member Justin Brannan, chair of the finance committee, said Adam's budget plan would mean service cuts for libraries while impacting programs "that deliver solutions to the city’s most pressing challenges without the investments needed."
"Ultimately, New York City needs a responsible budget that effectively and efficiently prepares us for success by meeting the needs of New Yorkers and protecting against future risks," they wrote. "That is the city budget that this Council will continue working to deliver, so we prioritize investments into the people of our city."
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the budget fails to take steps to help new arrivals and long-time shelter stayers move out of shelter into permanent housing – something that would help those families and control shelter costs.
"We estimate that more than 99% of spending on asylum-seekers is currently going to emergency shelter, and less than 1% towards services to help new arrivals file the paperwork that enable them to work legally and begin to contribute to the economic and cultural vibrancy of this city of immigrants," Lander said in a statement. "This is short-sighted."
He also pointed out that the absence of an approved state budget, which is nearly a month late in Albany, NYC, is "operating in the dark when it comes to the impacts of proposed assistance and potential cost shifts."
On Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had reached a "conceptual" deal with lawmakers on a new state budget, but it could be days before a final spending plan is approved.
The nonpartisan Citizens Budget Commission said Adams' spending plan "lays bare the stark and potentially dark fiscal reality" facing the city both in the short and long term.
"With budget gaps widening despite billions of dollars of additional revenues, the city should immediately start to prioritize essential programs, increase its operational efficiency, speed up critical hiring, and shrink lower impact programs," the group said. "Absent these actions, the likely alternative is to substantially cut services in the next year or two."