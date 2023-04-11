(The Center Square) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has tapped Rowan Wilson to serve as New York's chief judge following the rejection of her previous nominee by Democratic legislative leaders.
Wilson, who has served as an associate judge of the seven-member Court of Appeals since 2017, would be the state’s first Black chief judge if confirmed.
"New Yorkers deserve a strong, effective, and thoughtful leader, and I am proud to nominate Judge Wilson as Chief Judge," Hochul said in a statement. "Judge Wilson's sterling record of upholding justice and fairness makes him well-suited to lead the court at this critical time."
Hochul also tapped former New York solicitor general Caitlin Halligan to replace Wilson as an associate judge on the Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court.
But Wilson is Hochul's second pick to fill the vacancy left by Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who stepped down in August. In February, the Democrat-led state Senate rejected her first choice candidate Hector LaSalle in a party-line vote following months of debate pitting Hochul against the liberal wing of her own party.
LaSalle's nomination was initially voted down in January by the Senate's Judiciary Committee in a 10 to 9 vote in a stunning intra-party rebuke of Hochul's agenda.
Shortly after, Republican lawmakers filed a lawsuit claiming the Senate was in violation of constitutional law requiring the chamber to hold a "full vote" on judicial nominees.
But before the judge could rule on the case, the Senate held a vote on LaSalle's nomination, voting 39-20 to reject it.
But Wilson's nomination to the top judicial post appears to be winning support among legislative leaders, who will ultimately decide whether he gets the job.
Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, noted Wilson’s "distinguished record" and welcomed his nomination to serve as the chief judge.
"Every day, we are reminded of how crucial our courts are in upholding our rights and freedoms," Stewart-Cousins said in a statement. "We look forward to holding hearings on their nominations and moving forward accordingly."
Other top Democrats expressed support for Hochul’s latest pick, including Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris, D-Astoria, who said he is "excited" about Wilson's nomination and suggested he is "exactly the type of person who can restore the integrity and reputation of the Court of Appeals."
In a statement issued by the governor’s office, Wilson said he is "humbled" by the nomination and looks forward to "working with Gov. Hochul and our partners throughout the judiciary system to manage our courts and deliver justice."