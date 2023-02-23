(The Center Square) — New York state labor officials have implemented new rules lowering the threshold for farm workers to qualify for overtime pay, drawing criticism from Republican lawmakers and agricultural industry groups.
The state’s Department of Labor said the new policy, which won't require legislative approval, the state's overtime pay threshold will gradually be reduced to 40 hours by 2032. The phased approach will begin on Jan. 1, 2024, when farm workers will become eligible for overtime wages after working at least 56 hours per week.
Under the current policy, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours or more in a week.
Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said the new regulations will "advance New York State’s continued commitment to workers while protecting our farms."
"These new regulations ensure equity for farm workers, who are the very backbone of our agriculture sector,” she said in a statement. "By implementing a gradual transition, we are giving farmers time to make the appropriate adjustments."
The changes are based on recommendations approved in September by the state Farm Laborers Wage Board, which conducted a two-year review of the proposed changes.
But the groups representing farmers say the move will drive up labor costs, forcing struggling family owned farms across the state out of business.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt criticized state labor officials for lowering the threshold for overtime, after brushing aside concerns raised by farmers about the impact of the changes on the state's agricultural sector. He also took aim at Democrats for imposing "anti-business policies" that drive up farming costs.
"Our family farmers are already struggling with skyrocketing inflation, high unemployment, insurance, taxes, and a severe worker shortage," Ortt said. "This is one more burdensome mandate passed on by unelected bureaucrats that will cause more harm."
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican whose upstate New York district includes more than 5,800 farms, called the decision "out of touch" and said it will make New York "less competitive and will exacerbate the existing labor shortage our farmers are already facing."
Stefanik pointed to recent estimates suggesting the move will cost farms an increased 42% in labor costs, approximately $264 million per year.
"Albany Democrats have ignored the concerns of farmers across New York State by adopting regulations to lower the overtime threshold, which jeopardizes the future of New York's agriculture industry and will put thousands of farm laborers out of work," Stefanik said.
New York is among a handful of states that have challenged federal law, which exempts farms from rules entitling most workers to 1.5 times their regular wage, when they work more than 40 hours in a week.
The 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act exempted farmworkers from federal overtime pay requirements, which labor rights advocates have been pushing for decades to change.
In recent years, California, Washington, Maryland and other states have adopted overtime entitlements for farm workers who toil in their fields more than 40 hours a week.
In New York, state labor officials created a refundable overtime tax credit to help farmers cover the cost of paying more hourly wages. Under the plan, included in Gov. Kathy Hochul's preliminary budget plan for the next fiscal year, eligible farmers would be able to claim a tax credit of up to $1,200 per employee.