(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster declaration for the state following a devastating winter storm two months ago that caused coastal flooding, power outages and nearly 50 deaths.
The declaration, if approved, would unlock Federal Emergency Management Agency financial assistance for communities in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, the North Country, and on Long Island to cover damages and some response operations.
Hochul is also requesting FEMA provide federal funding to cover funeral expenses and crisis counseling for residents of Erie and Niagara Counties.
"Federal assistance will support my administration's ongoing efforts to help New Yorkers continue to recover from this once in a generation storm," Hochul said in a statement.
The late-December storm hammered New York with a mix of heavy snow and high winds that created zero-visibility conditions for nearly two days, compounded by extreme cold and power outages.
At the height of the storm, more than 80,000 households were without power, according to the Hochul administration's FEMA request.
On Long Island, high winds and heavy rains from the storm caused widespread coastal flooding in Suffolk County, leaving debris damage and thousands without power. Significant tidal surge also caused coastal erosion in the area, Hochul said.
New York State agency personnel conducted more than 650 rescues in Western New York during the storm, while local officials rescued hundreds more, Hochul said. At least 47 people died as a result of the storm.
Jackie Bray, commissioner of the division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, said the "historic" storm fueled a nearly two-day blizzard in Erie County "that became hazardous for pre-positioned emergency responders, snow plows, and utility crews to navigate."
Biden approved an emergency declaration a few days after the storm, which directed federal assistance to New York and affected county governments to conduct search and rescue operations, provide medical care to those affected, and restore power.
A major disaster declaration, if approved, would allow residents and business owners affected by power outages and other damage to apply for funds to clean up, make repairs and get temporary housing.
In many cases, FEMA will fund up to 75% of the eligible costs of approved disaster mitigation projects.