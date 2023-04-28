(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says she has reached a "conceptual" agreement with lawmakers on a $229 billion budget that would update the state's bail laws, provide money for free school lunches and hike the state's minimum wage.
The deal, announced by Hochul during a Thursday night briefing, comes nearly a month after the April 1 deadline to approve a spending package and is stripped of several of the governor's key agenda items. The tentative budget, which the state Assembly must approve, would cost about $2 billion more than Hochul proposed in February.
Hochul said the budget deal was hard fought and involved making "difficult discussions" but argued that it would improve the state's affordability, reduce crime and provide more relief for inflation-wary New Yorkers.
"There's a blueprint for the future of New York, and I know this budget process has taken a little extra time, but our commitment to the future of New York was driving this," the Democrat said during a live-streamed briefing. She added that the weeks of closed-door budget negotiations were "not a race to a deadline, but a race to the right results."
Hochul said the package includes language to remove the "least restrictive" standard allowing judges to set bail in cases where the suspect poses a danger to the community.
The agreement includes a plan to raise the minimum wage to $17 an hour, beginning with $16 an hour next year in New York City, and indexing it to inflation starting in 2027.
"In other words, if costs go up — so will your wages," Hochul said. "There are nearly 900,000 minimum wage earners in New York State. More likely women, more likely people of color, and many are single moms. For them, this will be a lifeline for them and protects them from labor exploitation and gives them a measure of security that they've not had until now."
The state's public schools would get a record level of funding, or $34.5 billion, under the plan. It would also include $134 million to provide universal free breakfast and lunch for students, regardless of their income levels.
The plan also includes funds to bail out the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates New York City's transit system, to help whittle down a deficit caused by reduced post-pandemic subway ridership levels. Despite the shortfalls, the budget also would authorize free bus service along several MTA routes in the city as part of a pilot program.
Hochul said the proposal would also expand the enforcement powers of the state Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance to levy fines and shut down illegal pot growing operations. That item was one of the few remaining sticking points in budget negotiations, she acknowledged.
The governor said the plan also includes $40 million for the state's public defenders and pay raises for attorneys who represent indigent clients in criminal cases.
The budget also makes "critical policy changes" in mental health and includes funds to add 1,000 new in-patient psychiatric beds and 3,500 units of supportive housing, she said.
During the negotiations, Hochul was forced to drop her proposal to eliminate a cap allowing over 100 new taxpayer-funded charter schools in New York City, which faced a backlash from top legislative leaders and teachers’ unions. Instead, the sides agreed to revive about a dozen "zombie licenses" for closed charter schools.
Hochul acknowledged the spending package didn't include other key agenda items, including a proposal to force suburban communities to build 800,000 new homes over the next decade, but argued the deal would improve the lives of average New Yorkers.
"I do not back down from a fight, not now, not ever. We've accomplished a great deal," she said Thursday. "We've had a lot of intense conversations, but I believe that New Yorkers will be proud of this budget."
It's unclear when the state Assembly will take up a final spending plan. Lawmakers have recessed for the weekend and didn't attend Hochul's briefing Thursday night.