(The Center Square) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams has tapped the first Latino officer to lead the NYPD to fill a vacancy left by the departure of former commissioner Keechant Sewell.
On Monday, Adams said he has appointed Edward Caban as New York City's 46th police commissioner to replace Sewell, who announced her departure in June after just over a year on the job. Caban has been serving as an interim NYPD commissioner since Sewell stepped down.
Adams called Caban, a 32-year NYPD veteran, the "right choice at the right time" to lead the nation's largest police department, touting his ascension from a patrol officer in the Bronx in the 1990s to a top commander.
"Not only has Commissioner Caban climbed the ranks, serving in nearly every role within the police department, but policing is in his blood, as he follows in the footsteps of his father, another veteran of the NYPD," he said in remarks. "And I am confident that Commissioner Caban will continue that legacy of success while supporting our officers going forward every day."
Adams also announced that he has tapped Tania Kinsella to serve as the NYPD's first deputy commissioner, who will become the first black woman to hold that top administrative post. Kinsella, a 20-year NYPD veteran, has held numerous positions in the agency, including captain, commanding officer, deputy inspector, and inspector, the Adams administration said.
"I'm once again extremely proud to break and shatter the glass ceiling," Adams said on Monday.
In remarks on Monday, Caban said he was "humbled" by the job offer and pledged to "continue to drive down crime and improve the quality of life in our communities."
"The NYPD is the most consequential police department in all of law enforcement. Its storied history is a living legacy of valor, bravery, and sacrifice — of ordinary New Yorkers who did extraordinary things," he said. "When a person in need rings the bell, you can always count on the NYPD to answer the call."
Adams, a former NYPD captain, tapped Sewell to lead the department shortly after he became mayor in January 2022, filling a campaign pledge to appoint a woman to the top law enforcement post.
But Adams reportedly clashed with Sewell over his efforts to micromanage the police agency and Sewell's decision to punish Jeffrey Maddrey, the NYPD's highest-ranking uniformed officer, in response to allegations that he interfered with the arrest of a retired officer. Maddrey is a close friend and associate of the mayor, according to published news reports.
Patrick J. Lynch, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association, congratulated Caban on his appointment and said the union "looks forward to getting back to work with him immediately to improve quality-of-life for our police officers and ensure public safety for our entire city."
"We know he knows what New York City police officers are going through right now, and that strong leadership is needed to reverse the current staffing crisis," he said in a statement. "There is no time to waste."