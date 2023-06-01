(The Center Square) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is touting a $500 million plan that would provide cash bonuses and other incentives for childcare workers to bolster the understaffed industry.
The plan, which was approved as part of the $229 billion fiscal year 2024 state budget, authorizes a grant program for child care providers who can use the money to provide bonus payments ranging from $2,300 to $3,000 to staff in caregiving roles and offer sign-on and referral bonuses to recruit new workers.
Hochul said the new grant program will make child care "more accessible for families, grow our workforce, and make a down payment on the future of our state."
"Child care is truly at the foundation of New York’s success, which is why it is central to our work to make the state more affordable and more livable," she said in a statement.
Overall, the lack of child care options in New York is costing working families, some of whom are spending 20% to 40% of their annual income on programs.
The average cost of child care is $15,394 a year in New York, the 6th most expensive state in the nation, according to a recent report by the Economic Policy Institute.
A typical family in New York would have to spend 39.8% of its income on child care for an infant and a 4-year-old, according to the report. Child care costs in New York City are even higher.
Many child care centers are financially strained in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and advocates say low compensation and the rising costs of caring for children are putting some providers out of business. Meanwhile, care providers struggle to retain workers in an industry where the pay is traditionally low, and health risks are elevated.
Hochul has clashed with fellow Democrats and child care advocates over her plans to provide more support for providers and options for parents. A legislative proposal floated during budget negotiations called for spending $5 billion for a universal child care system for all New York families, regardless of income or immigration status.
As part of the budget, New York lawmakers also included a plan to spend $4.8 million to create a new Employer-Sponsored Child Care Pilot Program that splits the cost of child care between employers, employees and the state's taxpayers. Families must earn between 85% and 100% of the state's $69,651 annual median income to qualify.
Another budget provision established a new Employer Child Care Tax Credit for businesses that create new childcare seats for their workers. The $25 million annual credit will be administered by the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, the Hochul administration said.
The budget also expanded the Empire State Child Credit to include children under four years of age, which Hochul says will provide $179 million to cover child care costs for more than 525,000 low and middle-income taxpayers and 630,000 additional children. The program provides an average benefit of $340 per taxpayer and $284 for every new child.
Suzanne Miles-Gustave, commissioner of the Office of Children and Family Services, said the new spending approved as part of the budget will make child care in New York "more accessible, affordable and equitable."
"These targeted investments and reforms will help grow and support our child care workforce, encourage employers to work alongside families in securing child care services and provide historic funding for more New Yorkers to receive child care assistance than ever before," she said in a statement.