(The Center Square) — A federal judge has paved the way for a possible takeover of New York City's Rikers Island jail amid concerns about rising violence and poor conditions in the city-run facility.
In a court filing, U.S. District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain said the Adams administration has "failed to address the dangerous conditions that perpetually plague the jails and imperil those who are confined and who work there." She said inmates at the island prison are "at a grave risk of immediate harm."
“These concerns raise questions as to whether defendants are capable of safe and proper management of the jails," she said. "The current state of affairs is tragic and unacceptable."
New York City Mayor Eric Adams vehemently opposes the takeover and argues that progress has been made to improve conditions inside the jail since he took office last year.
“I am looking at the numbers," the Democrat said in recent remarks to reporters. "The numbers are showing that we are moving this in the right direction."
But a federal monitor appointed to review the city-run prison has recommended that it be placed under federal receivership to address systemic violence and substandard conditions in the facility.
Seven people have died at Rikers this year while in custody or after being released, while eight stabbings were reported last month, according to data released by the federal monitor. In recent weeks, numerous fights have broken out, with staff members attacked—correction officers confiscated drugs and weapons.
In her ruling, Swain also imposed an order requiring the state Department of Correction to turn over records, allow the federal monitor access to meetings and regular briefings on the use of force, security and violence inside the facility.
Damian Williams, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is among those pushing for federal receivership of the jail.
“Obviously, the jail system has been in crisis for many years," Jeffrey Powell, an assistant U.S. Attorney, told Swain in testimony supporting a takeover. "Simply put, the government just can’t wait any longer for conditions to substantially improve, and that’s why we have decided to seek the appointment of a receiver."
If appointed, a federal “receiver” would have extraordinary powers, such as the ability to hire and fire staff members to improve conditions inside the jail.
Both sides of the legal challenge have been given until November to submit their arguments to Judge Swain for and against federal receivership.
There is no timeline for a decision in the case, and a decision about the federal takeover could be months away.